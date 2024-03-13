Does Helldivers 2 have crossplay & cross-progression?

Helldivers 2 has landed on PS5 and PC, prompting the question: Does it offer crossplay and cross-progression features? Here’s what you need to know.

Arrowhead Game Studios’ sequel to the beloved top-down shooter, Helldivers, debuted in February with a thriving player community, even surpassing GTA 5’s PC record. Whether you prefer co-op or solo play, this chaotic shooter delivers excitement on both PS5 and PC platforms.

With the game on multiple platforms, many may want to know if it features crossplay and cross-progression, after all being able to play with friends no matter the platform, as well as carry over your progress from one device to another, is extremely handy!

So, here’s everything we know about cross-progression and crossplay in Helldivers 2.

Does Helldivers 2 have crossplay?

Yes, Helldivers 2 does feature crossplay between PS5 and PC, as confirmed by the developers in a blog post. With a heavy emphasis on cooperative play, this was naturally the right choice and a welcome one nonetheless.

How to use crossplay in Helldivers 2

To start a crossplay session between PS5 and PC, simply:

Make sure Crossplay is enabled in Helldiver 2. You can enable the feature via the Gameplay tab in the Options menu. Open up the Social menu Scroll down to Friend Code Select Generate Friend Code You’ll want to send this code to your squadmates as it’ll let them send friend requests and join your party.

Does Helldivers 2 have cross-progression?

No, Helldivers 2 does not feature cross-save or cross-progression. However, the CEO of Arrowhead Game Studios, Johan Pilestedt, shared two interesting nuggets regarding this topic. On Twitter/X, Pilestedt shared that the studio believed there wouldn’t be enough interest so they cut cross-progression.

He also shared it may come in the future, although he doesn’t want to guarantee it’ll happen. As more information comes out, we’ll keep you up-to-date on Helldivers 2’s cross-progression status, but for now, its ETA is unknown.

