Is Gotham Knights coming to Xbox Games Pass?

Sam Comrie is a journalist based in South Yorkshire, UK. He has an MA in Multimedia Journalism and joined Dexerto in 2021 after producing content for NME and Red Bull Gaming. Sam writes about the latest gaming, TV & Movies and trending entertainment news. Whether it’s what’s happening in the world of Marvel, Star Wars or DC Comics, streamers such as Pokimane and Mizkif, or updates on Fortnite and Modern Warfare, Sam is on it. He loves playing the likes of Fortnite and Call of Duty and enjoys watching Peep Show, Succession and Michael Mann movies. Contact him here: [email protected]

Gotham Knights marks the start of a new era for Batman players. But can you play the latest DC Comics game on Xbox Game Pass? We’ve rounded up everything you need to know.

Gotham Knights is the beginning of a new franchise for Batman players. Separate from Rocksteady’s Arkham franchise, the new DC Comics game is available on October 21, 2022.

With so many platforms to choose from these days, it is always a treat when a flagship game arrives on Xbox Game Pass.

If you’re unsure whether Gotham Knights is on Microsoft’s subscription service, this is what we know so far.

Is Gotham Knights on Xbox Game Pass?

Currently, Gotham Knights isn’t available to download on Xbox Game Pass. Instead, players can purchase the Standard and Deluxe Editions of the game via the Microsoft Store.

Fandom Robin first appeared in comics in the year 1940.

It is unknown whether the Batman-themed game will arrive on the service, though it certainly isn’t out of the question. With a two-player co-op and a four-player experience on the way, it’s the perfect game for the Game Pass library. Alternatively, Steam Deck owners can look into playing Gotham Knights on the go.

When will Gotham Knights come to Xbox Game Pass?

The developers have yet to announce whether the game will arrive on Xbox Game Pass. However, we speculate that if a deal were to happen, Gotham Knights could be on Game Pass by late 2024.

Plenty of AAA titles such as Halo Infinite, Deathloop, and the Hitman trilogy have all appeared on Microsoft’s popular subscription service. So who knows, the streets of Gotham City might just be next.

Gotham Knights releases on October 21, 2022.