How To Join The Masquerade in Dragon’s Dogma 2

Joining the Masquerade is a part of The Stolen Throne quest in Dragon’s Dogma 2.

Are you eager to step into the grandeur of the Masquerade in Dragon’s Dogma 2? We will walk you through the steps to join this mysterious event.

In Dragon’s Dogma 2, attending the Masquerade is not just about dressing up; it’s about gaining crucial information and delving into the heart of the game‘s intrigue.

To begin your journey into this enigmatic event, you’ll first need to complete several quests that lay the groundwork for your involvement.

Capcom You must gather some special equipment before you can join the Masquerade.

How to get into the Masquerade in Dragon’s Dogma 2

The quest to attend the Masquerade starts with quests from Brant, who can be found in a tavern next to Shakir’s Inn in Vernworth town square at night. These quests, including “An Unsettling Encounter,” and “The Caged Magistrate,” pave the way for your attendance at the Masquerade, which is a part of “The Stolen Throne” quest.

Article continues after ad

Once you’ve completed the prerequisite quests, it’s time to prepare for the Masquerade. Gather the essential royal raiments required for entry, including the Courtly Breeches, Courtly Tunic, and Eventide Mask. Brant will give you the Eventide Mask, but you’ll have to spend some time getting the other two.

Article continues after ad

To acquire the Courtly Breeches and Courtly Tunic, you have several options. You can purchase them from Philbert’s Sundries at the square, but be warned – the prices are exorbitant. Alternatively, you can find these garments in various locations within the game.

Explore Allard’s Estate and the Comptroller’s Home in the Noble Quarter, or search Vernworth Castle’s Regentkin Sven’s Chamber to uncover these coveted items.

Article continues after ad

How to join the Masquerade

Equip the Eventide Mask, Courtly Tunic, and Courtly Breeches, and prepare to attend the Masquerade in DD2. Then head to Vernworth Hall at night where guards will grant entry, earning you the Nobles’ Night Out achievement.

Once inside, find the False Sovran and shadow them to the second floor. Slip through a hidden passage to reach the clandestine Rose Chateau Borderlie.

If you’re unable to obtain the Courtly attire through traditional means, don’t despair. There’s an alternative method to gain entry to the Masquerade. During your nocturnal visit to Vernworth Castle, you may encounter Wilhelmina, who offers assistance in the form of a card granting access to the Rose Chateau Borderlie.

Article continues after ad

Article continues after ad

This unconventional approach bypasses the need for formal raiments and presents a unique opportunity to navigate the Masquerade’s intrigue with a different perspective.

Check out more Dragon’s Dogma guides below:

Does Dragon’s Dogma 2 have romance | Does Dragon’s Dogma 2 require an internet connection | Dragon’s Dogma 2 hub | Does Dragon’s Dogma 2 have multiplayer | Dragon’s Dogma 2 PC system requirements | Is Dragon’s Dogma 2 a PS5 exclusive | Is Dragon’s Dogma 2 coming to Xbox game pass | Dragon’s Dogma 2 Editions and pre-order bonuses