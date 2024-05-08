Helldivers 2 drops surprise May 8 patch to address common crash fixes

Helldivers 2 has released a surprise patch, just one day after its major balancing and crash fixes. Here are the full Helldivers 2 May 8 patch notes.

With the recent PSN fiasco, the dramatic weapon changes, and incessant crash reports, Arrowhead Studios has been working hard to restore the love of its community before the new Warbond drops into Helldivers 2.

With that comes another Helldivers 2 patch, helping to restore democracy and less buggy play. Here’s everything added and what’s changed in the Helldivers 2 May 8 patch.

What’s changed in the Helldivers 2 May 8 patch?

Only two changes have occurred in the Helldivers 2 May 8 patch, with both focusing on some common crashes that players may be having.

The first fixes those crashes related to damage over time, while the second addresses the crash related to players hot joining a quickplay session. However, as highlighted by Arrowhead, “This unfortunately means that hot joining players won’t show up in the recent player’s list until they drop down to the planet, or not at all if they leave from the loadout.” So you’ll need to plan your Helldives accordingly.

Full Helldivers 2 May 9 patch notes

The full Helldivers 2 Hotfix patch notes have been listed below:

Overview

For this mini patch, we have made improvements and changes to the following areas:

Crash fixes

Fixes

Crashes

Fix for common crash related to damage over time use

Fix for very common crash related to hot joining quickplay session that become full

This unfortunately means that hot joining players won’t show up in the recent players list until they drop down to the planet, or not at all if they leave from the loadout.

Known Issues

These are issues that were either introduced by this patch and are being worked on, or are from a previous version and have not yet been fixed. [Unchanged from yesterdays patch notes apart from the recent playlist issue]