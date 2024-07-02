Caliber is The First Descendant’s premium currency and allows you to quickly unlock more of the game’s characters. So, here’s how to get hold of it.

With The First Descendant being a free-to-play looter shooter, it comes as standard to see a few elements of premium currency waiting for players looking to get the most out of the title. This is where Caliber comes in, acting as the paid currency inside The First Descendant.

Caliber lets you unlock new characters quickly, grab additional cosmetics, and so much more. But it’s not the easiest currency to get hold of. So, here’s how to get Caliber in The First Descendant.

Nexon Games

To get Caliber in The First Descendant, you’ll need to purchase Caliber packs, which can be found in the game’s store, or on Steam if you’re playing on PC.

The prices and amounts are listed below:

250 Caliber : $4.99

: $4.99 520 Caliber : $9.99

: $9.99 1060 Caliber: $19.99

$19.99 2750 Caliber: $49.99

$49.99 3920 Caliber: $69.99

$69.99 5750 Caliber: $99.99

It’s always worth keeping an eye out for promotions and discounts too.

Can you get free Caliber in The First Descendant?

You can not get free Caliber in The First Descendant, meaning you’ll have to pay if you want access. However, you can earn a few Caliber by being promoted, so be sure to play as much as you can and level up.

Previously, during the game’s beta, daily log-ins and challenges rewarded players with free Caliber, but since the game was fully released, that opportunity has been taken away.

While you’re working out which character you want to purchase, be sure to check out our guides on how to bypass the recent bugs, details on the Preseason, and how to get those highly anticipated Twitch Drops for The First Descendant.