The First Descendant players slam “greedy” microtransactions that ruin customization

The First Descendant players believe the game’s microtransactions are too “greedy” and want the devs to make changes.

The First Descendant is currently the top-selling game on Steam, with the free to play looter shooter taking the crown from Elden Ring. Despite receiving mixed reviews, poor performance on PS5, and issuing compensation to address the buggy launch – The First Descendant has proven incredibly popular.

In fact, the game recently received a whopping 229k concurrent players on Steam, making it the seventh most-played game. However, while it may be receiving a lot of attention players are already calling out Nexon over its “greedy” use of microtransactions.

Article continues after ad

Posting on the official The First Descendant Reddit page, the game’s community was quick to highlight how expensive customization options are. “Not a whole lot micro about a $5 single-use paint,” wrote one player.

“It sucks because I really enjoyed the couple of betas I played of this game, but I knew it was too good to not be completely f*cked up by Nexon greed. I don’t mind paying for some stuff in a game, especially a F2P game – hell I could maybe even justify paying that for a permanent use single paint color…The longer the servers are up the less interested I am.”

Article continues after ad

Article continues after ad

Nexon The First Descendant is filled with microtransactions.

It’s not just the cost of the single-use paint that has players feeling frustrated, as many believe it greatly limits the game’s customization options. “Yeah not being able to color default characters is super lame,” replied one commenter.

“One of the fun things in games like this is the endless character customization. Having tons of paid skins and paints in the shop is fine, but you should be able to use the ones purchased on any skin as much as you want. Otherwise, that is crazy greedy and detracts from that aspect of the game a lot.”

Others were also put off by the price of the Descendant skins, which can be purchased from the in-game cash shop using Caliber. Caliber is the game’s premium currency and can not be unlocked for free – instead, players must use real-world money to obtain it.

Article continues after ad

While premium skins aren’t exactly new to F2P games, it’s the price of them that has the community up in arms. “I saw the big Bunny skin they have for her, and thought cool I will get that expecting I dunno £20 max, and it’s over 30 f*cking quid – no f*cking way I’m spending that on a single skin.”

Article continues after ad

While The First Descendant character skins and single-use paint cosmetics don’t impact the overall gameplay, it’s clear that the community wants the devs to address these prices.