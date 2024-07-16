One First Descendant player unlocked every Ultimate Descendant in just two weeks without spending a cent, causing other players to advise them to “touch some grass.”

The First Descendant has faced criticism for its microtransactions and slow progression system. Even players slammed the “rage-inducing” grind that is unlocking characters in the game.

The game has $5 skin paints and $15 character skins. It also sells “Boost” items that increase progression by 30% for 3 to 30 days to ease the grind.

Article continues after ad

Despite criticism, one player managed to unlock all Ultimate Descendants just two weeks after the game’s launch.

This player proudly showed off screenshots on a Reddit thread displaying their unlocked Ultimate Descendants, including Ultimate Gley, Ultimate Lepic, Ultimate Ajax, Ultimate Viessa, and Ultimate Bunny, without making any purchases. They also provided receipts by displaying the store with the purchasable bundles still available.

Some players in the TFD community congratulated the player on their dedication and skill, but most nudged them to go touch some grass.

Article continues after ad

Article continues after ad

One player teased, “Well, looks like you got about 14 hours MAX to grass touch before you need to get back to the grind!” while another jabbed, “Still sane, Descendant?”

The player’s response was clear: “I’m all tapped out of sanity. I plan to spend a lot of time outside now!”

According to this player, they have spent 200 hours of playtime to get the Ultimate Descendants.

They also shared their strategy so other players could get them too. “Build a strong foundation early. A good weapon and a decently built character lower farming time.”

Article continues after ad

Despite the microtransaction issues, The First Descendant keeps growing. The game reached 10 million players in just one week. Popular streamers like Asmongold have defended its in-game purchases, arguing its microtransactions are “actually good.”