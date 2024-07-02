How to play The First Descendant with friends

The First Descendant offers a new cooperative, looter shooter experience that allows you to party up with three other players, though it may be a little tricky to figure that out at first.

While the multiplayer, cross-platform capabilities of the game are among its most advertised features, many players may be left wondering how exactly they can get together with their friends to tackle The First Descendant‘s missions together.

Here’s how new players looking to get their crew together as quickly as possible can set up co-op in The First Descendant.

How to play co-op with friends

You can easily add a friend to your party through the Social menu. All you need to become friends with someone is their game ID.

Article continues after ad

Dexerto

To add a friend, open your Map using M on a keyboard, View on Xbox, or the Touch Pad on PlayStation 5. Then, shift over to the Social tab to the right.

Here, you can add other players via their game ID. Your game ID is your gamertag (depending on what platform you’re playing on) and the four-number combination it shows after it.

Article continues after ad

Once you are friends with another The First Descendant player, you can find them in the Friends section of this screen and invite them to the party. Doing so will send them a notification that they simply have to accept, and they will be brought to your game.

Article continues after ad

You can also approach any player you encounter in the game world and use the button prompt to invite them to your party. These players will also appear in the Social Menu under your name, where you can select them.

Dexerto

Either way, a menu will pop up, allowing you to send them a request and invite them to your party.

When you have your group together, it’s time to find out everything else that The First Descendant has to offer, like every weapon, all the characters, and how to rank up your Mastery level.