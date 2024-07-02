The First Descendant black screen error: How to fix

The First Descendant boasts some epic battles, fantastic characters, and beautiful visuals. But that’s all useless if you’re met with the frustrating black screen error. So here’s how to fix it and get back into the looter shooter.

The free-to-play looter shooter is already shaping up to be popular among its players, with fantastic enemies, a multitude of characters, and of course, plenty of loot and weapons to try.

However, as it goes with many games when they are initially released, The First Descendant has been met with a few errors, with the black screen error being one of them.

Article continues after ad

So if you’ve faced this problem and are looking to get back into the game, here’s how to fix the black screen error in The First Descendant.

How to fix the black screen error in The First Descendant

Nexon The black screen error is frustrating, but there are steps you can take to fix it.

Ensure your PC meets the requirements

Games are liable to crash or have issues if your PC isn’t powerful enough to run The First Descendant. As such, the first aspect you should check if you’re getting a black screen error are the system requirements and your own PC specs.

Article continues after ad

You can check out the game’s system requirements using our handy guide.

If they’re not up to scratch, then that’s likely the primary issue regarding the error, and an upgrade may be needed.

Article continues after ad

Check your internet

Wifi is one of the prime reasons you face errors in online games like The First Descendant. So, the next thing you’ll want to check is your wifi’s stability.

In classic techniques, try turning your wifi off and on again, or changing your wifi from a wireless connection to wired, or vice versa.

Updating the latest driver is vital to ensure your game runs correctly. If you’re getting a black screen issue it could mean your driver is out of date.

So, head into your selected driver interface and check if they need an update. If they do, install it and try The First Descendant again.

Article continues after ad

Verify your Steam game files

If your PC is up to scratch and your internet is reliable then the issue could have been brought on by your installation of the game. This is where verifying the game files comes in. To do this, follow the instructions below:

Article continues after ad

Locate The First Descendant in your Steam Library. Right-click and select properties. Click Local files. Choose ‘Verify integrity of game files.’

This will then scan through all your game files and work out whether they’re faulty or contain a bug, allowing you to fix them.

If all else fails, then it’s likely the issue is with the game itself and it’s therefore worth contacting the developers to both report the problem and get support on how to fix it.

Article continues after ad

With that in mind, it’s best to use the official support channels and request assistance.

Once you’ve fixed The First Descendent’s black screen error, be sure to check out its Twitch Drops for free rewards.