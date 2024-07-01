The First Descendant Preseason: Start date, Battle Pass, new weapon, more

The First Descendant is the new looter shooter from Nexon Games and it will start with a Preseason at launch. Here’s when the Preseason starts along with all the content coming along.

After the likes of Destiny 2 and Warframe, The First Descendant is the brand-new game to join the live-service looter shooter space. It will be a completely free-to-play experience with full crossplay and cross-progression support bolstered with tons of characters, weapons, and fast-paced action against gigantic bosses.

Similar to Ubisoft’s XDefiant, you’ll get to play the Preseason for a few weeks before Season 1 takes over. If you’re wondering what’s the duration of this Preseason period and what content it brings, here’s everything you need to know.

Article continues after ad

The First Descendant Preseason duration

The First Descendant Preseason will start on July 2 and will end on August 27, 2024, running for eight weeks.

This was confirmed by Lee Beom-jun, the game’s Producer in an interview with This Is Game where it states: “The Season 1 update takes place in the 9th week after a total of 8 weeks of pre-season.”

Article continues after ad

Nexon Games

Preseason Battle Pass cost and content

The First Descendant Preseason will also come with a Battle Pass. It costs 500 Caliber or $10 with 96 rewards in total – all divided within 12 pages with 8 rewards in each.

Coupled with free and premium tracks, there will be plenty to claim for every type of player. That means, if you don’t want to spend real money but still earn rewards, you have that option as well.

Article continues after ad

You also get an ultimate launcher known as the Sigvore’s Proof. That’ll be an instant unlock for Premium Pass owners whereas free riders will have to wait longer.

The game’s Director, Joo Min-seok, confirmed there will be other content such as “Daily Challenge, Weekly Challenge, Season Challenge, etc” apart from the regular Battle Pass.

While you wait for its release, check The First Descendant PC system requirements so that you can prep your rig accordingly. The devs will celebrate the game’s launch with special drops on Twitch for the majority of July 2024. Make sure you don’t miss out on them.

Article continues after ad