The First Descendant’s battle pass has hidden character skins

The First Descendant’s battle pass has some free character skins and items, but they’re buried in the battle pass in a place most players wouldn’t think to click.

As The First Descendant is a free-to-play game, it must make money from somewhere. Those familiar with the game’s marketing won’t be surprised to learn that character skins and similar aesthetic items are monetized, especially the more revealing ones.

The First Descendant also has a battle pass with unlockables broken down into 96 tiers, including emotes, weapons, and even the Caliber premium currency.

Users on The First Descendant Reddit page have reported that the battle pass also has character skins in a separate menu called the Battle Supply Shop. This menu is accessed from the main battle pass menu by tapping the icon on the bottom right corner, as shown in the image below.

Once you hit level 50, this store contains the Magnus on Fire weapon skin (10 Supply Coins), 44th Grenadier skin for Lepic (10 Supply Coins), Wrong Direction spawn (27 Supply Coins), Neural Network skin for Ajax (50 Supply Coins), 44th Grenadier Mask head skin for Lepic (50 Supply Coins), and Neural Sharing head skin for Ajax (50 Supply Coins.)

Once you hit level 96, this store contains the White Devil weapon skin (10 Supply Coins), Magister Researcher chest attachment (10 Supply Coins), Reverse Engineered weapon skin (10 Supply Coins), Crow skin for Viessa (50 Supply Coins), Vanguard Unit Badge name card (10 Supply Coins), and the Layered Cut head skin for Viessa (50 Supply Coins.)

Fans were surprised by The First Descendant’s battle pass shop design. “I was genuinely shocked when I didn’t see any skins in the battle pass and now I know why lol,” one wrote, while another said, “Dang can’t believe I missed that. Well thanks for revealing that I’m sure lots of people are still going to miss it.”

Not only do you need to purchase The First Descendant battle pass for these items, but you need to complete the weekly challenges in order to acquire the Supply Coins needed. This means that the grind is very much real for this content.

Fans have expressed concerns with this system. “Will take 377 to unlock everything and the Seasonal challenges only give 197. The current set of weeklies give 5 so if the rest of the weeks don’t give more it won’t be possible to unlock everything (which seeing as page 2 doesn’t list finishing page 1 as a requirement I wouldn’t put past Nexon, but hopefully I’m wrong).”

It’s a strange decision to lay out the battle pass menu so that it’s hard to find content. Considering the rocky launch The First Descendant has had so far, maybe this is just another in a list of issues that the devs need to resolve.