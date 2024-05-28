XDefiant devs claim fixing hit registration is “top priority” amid player backlash

XDefiant’s launch has been marred by poor hit registration and netcode for many, and devs have now responded to players’ complaints. They admitted that the systems need “improvements,” but noted that it may take a while to see any real changes.

XDefiant Executive Producer Mark Rubin has been very active on Twitter/X, responding to dozens of players who have experienced issues with their shots landing on target but not registering properly.

Rubin addressed the problem directly in a tweet on May 25, where he had this to say:

“Netcode & Hitreg. A lot of people talking about it and we are listening. We are working on improvements. There are 1000+ things that can affect netcode and we need to investigate and fix each and every one. So it will take time but we will see improvements.”

It isn’t clear just how long it’ll take, but Rubin detailed ways that the dev team is planning to tackle the issue. One of the biggest solutions is adding more server locations to smooth out the experience for players who have connection issues.

“We are not dismissing the issues and this is our top priority,” Rubin said in response to a player. “We can find ways to decrease the affect of lost packets on players through optimization and efficiency and we can add more server locations to try and reduce the internet distance from players to servers which can help reduce issues in internet quality.”

Rubin suspects this will help massively with the hit registration issues, with him explaining why players are having problems using an analogy.

“Think about the internet like driving. To go from your house to one location may take 5 mins with no traffic, but driving somewhere else may take 30 mins with lots of traffic. It’s not your car’s fault (i.e. your internet). Adding more locations might help that.”

While only time will tell how much adding more server locations will help, XDefiant players he replied to were grateful that Rubin has acknowledged these issues and that the team is working toward solutions.

