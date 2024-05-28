XDefiant player tries to blame developers for terrible death and it backfires

An XDefiant player tried blaming developers for their unfortunate death in a tense match, but other users identified their internet connection as the real issue.

Despite the general positivity surrounding the Ubisoft-created shooter, the XDefiant community has pointed out quite a few of its shortcomings. Jump spamming issues and calls for nerfs of the Echelon Faction’s Intel Suit count as just two topics that have pervaded XDefiant discourse since launch.

However, one user tried blasting developer Ubisoft San Francisco for something out of its control after dying to an enemy player they believed they should’ve easily killed.

Sharing a clip that shows their character dying in a tough one-on-one skirmish, Reddit user NeverEndingWinter_ wrote: “This game was made by a multi-billion dollar company and released after multiple delays…”

As other Redditors in the thread quickly pointed out, the fault is with the player’s internet connection – not XDefiant.

One person in the comments told the original poster, “your ping is also jumping between 100 and 200+, I think this one is on you.”

Someone else also pointed out the network instability issue, identified by the sign in the top-left corner. “Look at the top left, packet loss.”

Another person chimed in with a similar response: “He’s got packet loss. 100% on his internet, not the game.”

XDefiant launched on Tuesday, May 21 with its share of server issues, which the developers quickly resolved. Many players have also run into Delta-01 errors that ultimately prevent them from joining matches and logging into the game.

Yet, it’s clear this particular user’s problems can’t be blamed on anything but their internet connection. For those who are struggling because of XDefiant’s hit registration troubles, producer Mark Rubin has already said that rolling out a fix is a “top priority.”