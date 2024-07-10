The world of Once Human is massive and thankfully, it allows Fast Travel which saves a lot of time, to say the least. Here’s how you can travel between two places instantly in the new multiplayer survival game.

Once Human is the latest free-to-play game from Starry Studio that is set in a strange, post-apocalyptic future. While it has similarities to certain elements from The First Descendant like fighting large bosses to finding loot to craft the best builds, survival of the smartest also plays a crucial role here.

You can play with your friends, but you might need to change worlds to team up with them. Once that’s done, fast traveling becomes an important aspect, and here’s how you can do it easily in Once Human.

How to teleport in Once Human

Starry Studio You can switch Worlds from Teleportation Towers.

Fast travel is known as Teleport in Once Human and to do that, locate a fast travel point followed by pressing and holding the F button near it.

You can only teleport from one fast travel point to the other, or from a campsite to your base. Doing the latter will put you on a 10-minute cooldown. The further you fast travel, the more Energy it will cost.

However, you can fast travel to major locations including Teleportation Towers. To identify a Teleportation Tower, look for the bright blue light coming out from it.

Go near it, press F to activate and you’re sorted. You can even use these Teleportation Towers to switch to another World simply by pressing the G button.

Towns in Once Human are filled with several Teleportation Towers, so fast traveling between different points is as simple as eating a cake.

Now that you know how to fast travel in Once Human, check out the game’s server status to ensure you get the most out of your adventure. Also, don’t forget to claim the Twitch Drops which ends in early August.