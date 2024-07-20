Once Human dev confirms new PvE and PvP scenarios on the way

Once Human has taken the world of open-world survival games by storm, accruing more than 230,000 peak concurrent players on Steam at the time of writing. Now, the developer has confirmed several major additional features launching with an update in September.

Almost two weeks since Once Human’s initial release, developer Starry Studio has shared a press release thanking the community for its support and promising a major update.

In that update, new PvE and PvP gameplay features will roll out, giving players an expanded offering on the current ways to play. The first is a new PvP gameplay scenario that directly pits the two main camps in the game, the Mayflies and Rosetta, against one another.

Once Human has gone from strength to strength

The new PvE scenario remains somewhat mysterious, though it will be significant in the scale of changes it offers. Taking place in a new mountainous northern region of the map, it will also feature entirely new monsters and challenges for players to conquer.

All of that will arrive in September, though the developer has yet to give a more specific release date for exactly when the patch will roll out. Since its release, Starry Studio has been rolling out regular patches and hotfixes designed to improve the overall player experience.

Overall reception to the game has been remarkable, with the community praising the gameplay and the lack of pay-to-win features for a multiplayer release. The developer also built up plenty of goodwill in Once Human’s earliest throes, after it elected to publicly humiliate cheaters by naming and shaming them online.

Once Human currently sits in fifth position on Steam’s most-played charts and at number seven in the best sellers. The game is currently only available on PC, though the developer has said that it will consider a future console launch if player feedback remains positive.