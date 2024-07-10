How to find Tin Ore in Once Human

Looking to grab some Tin Ore in Once Human? Well, here’s where to find it, how to get it, and what it’s used for.

There are tons of resources in Once Human, and you’ll need plenty to craft items for your house, build fishing rods, weapons, and so much more. However, some are tricker to find and get hold of than others, which is where Tin comes in.

Unlike Copper or Gravel, Tin is a resource you’ll be able to grab later on in the game. As such, locating it and getting hold of it isn’t an easy task. So, here’s where to find Tin Ore, how to get it, and what you can use it for.

Tin Ore location in Once Human

STARRY STUDIO

Tin Ore can be found in the Broken Delta region of Once Human, which means you need to be level 17 before gaining access to the resource.

Once you’re level 17, head over to the left-hand side of the map and look for the ore veins, much like the copper ones you spot at the beginning region.

How to get Tin Ore

Starry Studio

Before you begin mining Tin Ore, you may find that your current Pickaxe doesn’t quite cut it. So, you’ll need to upgrade your Pickaxe to copper. To do this, follow these steps:

Head into your Memetics Cradle. Go to Infrastructure and unlock the Copper Pickaxes. Enter your Supplies Workbench. Craft a Copper Pickaxe using 6x Wood, 7x Copper Ingots, and 2x Hide. Go into your inventory and move the Copper Pickaxe into your hotbar.

The Wood can be found by chopping down trees, while the Copper Ingots are smelted using Carcoal. Lastly, grab the Hide by taking down deer and animals in the wild.

Once you find a Tin Ore, head over to it and begin hitting it with your pickaxe. With that, the Tin will be in your inventory. Now all that’s left to do is head home and smelt it down to ingots.

With Tin in your inventory, you can craft certain weapons, renovate your base, and craft new items for your home.