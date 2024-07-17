Since its release, Once Human has welcomed an impressive playerbase of survivors and Meta Humans. But it’s only available on PC currently, meaning Xbox and PlayStation players are unable to dive into its impressive world.

As such, it’s left a vast number of eager fans waiting to explore Nalcott, while wondering whether Once Human will ever come to consoles in the future. After all, the game is making its way to mobile in September 2024, proving the developers aren’t finished bringing it to new platforms.

So, with that in mind, it makes sense that many are wondering whether Starry Studio will eventually bring Once Human to consoles. Luckily the developers have responded to fan demands, bringing a little more clarity to the question.

Starry Studio Once Human will soon be released on mobiles.

Will Once Human be coming to consoles?

Currently, it’s undecided whether Once Human will be coming to consoles in the future.

However, the developers, Starry Studio shared their standpoint in a response on X, explaining: “We will be carefully deciding whether to release the game to console based on the testing and player feedback, which will take some time. If there is any update, it will post it to our social media, so stay tuned!”

So while Once Human isn’t quite ready to arrive on consoles yet, it certainly seems to be in both the developer’s and the players’ hands. If there’s enough player feedback and demand for its arrival then it’s likely Starry Studio will increase their testing and work hard to release it.

Naturally, we’ll be updating this as soon as more news is released for Once Human, so be sure to bookmark this page and come back soon.

In the meantime, it’s worth checking the game out on your PC or waiting until September to enjoy searching for Tin, Gold, or even learning how to farm the material Acid. Alternatively, check out our weapons tier list for Once Human to ensure you’re as strong as possible before diving into Nalcott and what lies beyond.