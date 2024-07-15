Collecting Acid is essential for different uses like crafting important items in Once Human, but it’s not always easy to get hold of.

Like any survival game, Once Human also has ways to farm items so you can focus on other vital tasks and let the farms do all the work passively. The Acid farm is one of them.

You must set it up in your base or other locations, especially in the endgame. That’s because Acid is used to craft ammo and weapons, which are essential components for combat in both PvP and PvE.

So, to get you started, here’s how you can farm Acid in Once Human.

How to farm Acid

There are three ways to farm Acid in Once Human:

Manually extracting Acid from different places Building Stardust farms Pumping water

Manual extraction is the best way to farm Acid. You’ll get the material in large volumes, and some of these places can be accessed when you’re early in the game.

The second method requires building Stardust farms and then converting the extracted Stardust to Acid. The conversion takes a while but can be a good way of farming Acid passively. You can set up a Stardust farm in the later stages by taking control of oil refineries, which is an end-game activity.

The third process requires you to build bases near polluted water bodies. From these areas, you pump polluted water to get Impure Acid. Build a Fermentation Barrel right after to convert this Impure Acid to normal Acid. This conversion takes the longest but is one of the best ways to farm Acid passively.

Best places to farm Acid

Below are some of the best places to farm Acid in Once Human:

Brookham

High Banks

Holt Town

Brookham

Brookham is by far the best place to farm Acid when you’re early on and less experienced. Located in the north of the Wetlands region, its recommended level is 8 which makes it a beginner-friendly location.

On top of this, with Brookham yielding approximately 60 to 200 Acid per hour, you’ll get tons, fast.

You can find several mob-dense areas here like the Church and Gas Station. However, Elite enemies spawn here and you must avoid them or else you could be wiped out.

High Banks

As you level up, you can start exploring High Banks, a settlement in Broken Delta. The recommended level here is 14 which means you must have better armor and weapons to safeguard yourself.

Highbank is not as dense as Brookham, which makes it a great place to farm Acid peacefully. The better gear you have, the more you can farm in a single hour here. On average, you can get 80 to 200 Acid per hour.

Holt Town

Holt Town is the toughest location to farm Acid in Once Human. Located near Chalk Town, its recommended level is 30, making it ideal for players stacked with top-of-the-line loot.

Naturally, this means you have to grind your way to the recommended level which can take a while. On average, you can get 200 to 300 Acid per hour.

That’s everything about farming Acid in Once Human. Traveling to these places will require a lot of fuel for your bike so be sure to stock up. Alternatively, you can also build multiple bases to fast travel between these points, which ultimately will save a lot of time.