Whether you’re looking to explore Nalcott, dive into a tricky location, or change worlds to be with your friends, it’s vital to take your territory with you in Once Human.

While it may defy a few laws of physics, it’s extremely useful to be able to just pick up your base and move it to a more optimal location. After all, there’s nothing worse than crafting all your storage chests, machines, and a garage only to then trek for hours to get to a useful location.

However, simply grabbing your base and moving it isn’t as easy as it sounds, and can confuse many players. So, here’s how to move your territory in Once Human.

How to move your base

STARRY STUDIO

To move your base in Once Human, simply head over to the location you want to build on and press B. This will open up the Build Menu. Once this is open, press Z to bring up a preview of your current base, which is ready to be placed down.

All you need to do after that is find the right spot, make sure the preview is green, and left-click to place it down.

It’s worth noting that this will essentially teleport your base, so you won’t have multiple homes dotted around Nalcott.

Thankfully, it costs nothing to move your territory in Once Human, but there is a cooldown that gets higher depending on your level, so make sure you’re happy with the location before you place your base down.

On top of this, it’s important to remember that all your facilities and furniture will be transferred to your Territory Terminal Vault, meaning you’ll need to redecorate once you’ve moved your base.

So, that’s how to move your territory in Once Human, we suggest looking for a location filled with Tin or Gold ore, or close to a base so you can get Refined Parts or Fireproof Plastic. It’s also worth checking out our weapon tier list before settling into those higher-level locations.

