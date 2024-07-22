All Once Human Ore locations & best places to mine

Two of the most important resources are among the toughest items to find in Once Human. If you’re trying to perfect your base, build, and explore this open-world game, you’ll need some Ores.

While grabbing these resources as and when you find them is certainly a way to go, it’s vital players know what they’re looking for and where to find the various Ores as they hunt down monsters or complete Journeys and quests.

So, to ensure you’re able to get the extremely rare Gold Ore or grab that Aluminium before you run out and venture to dangerous places, here are all the Ore locations in Once Human.

All Ore locations in Once Human & where to find them

Gravel





Location : Everywhere

: Everywhere Tool needed: Standard Pickaxe

Gravel is an extremely useful resource to have in Once Human, and you’ll likely find yourself needing it for most building and crafting recipes, particularly when making Ingots out of the other Ores you find. As such, it’s a pretty common Ore to find.

The ore itself doesn’t actually specify that it’s Gravel though, which can be confusing for newer players. So, if you’re having a hard time looking for the Ore, we’ve attached both an image and its locations above. Just look for standard rocks and mine them for Gravel.

It’s also worth noting that you’ll get Gravel by mining various other Ores in Once Human, so farming all the rocks in your area isn’t always needed.

Sulfur





Location : Everywhere

: Everywhere Tool needed: Standard Pickaxe

Sulfur is a vital resource for any player looking to expand past their melee weapons and crossbows in Once Human.

Used primarily for Gunpowder, you’ll want to keep quite the eye out for Sulfur on your travels. Luckily, it’s found all around Nalcott and can be mined with your standard Pickaxe, making it a nice early-game resource to gather.

Unfortunately, Sulfur isn’t as common as the likes of Copper or Gravel, but it’s still plentiful.

Copper Ore





Location: Everywhere

Everywhere Tool needed: Standard Pickaxe

Copper is one of the most common Ores in Once Human and can be found throughout the game’s map. Notably, the Copper Ore has a golden color to its nodes, which can mean players assume it’s gold instead.

Copper is used for a lot of early-game electrical items, and is a vital resource to upgrade your pickaxe for the first time, so it’s well worth grabbing some when you come across it.

Tin Ore







Location: Broken Delta

Broken Delta Tool needed: Copper Pickaxe

Tin Ore is a little rarer in Once Human, and you’ll need a pickaxe upgraded to Copper to mine the nodes when you find them.

While mostly found in Broken Delta, Tin does appear in the higher level areas as well, like Red Sands and Iron River. Nevertheless, the best place to mine Tin is in the northeast section of Broken Delta, as pinpointed above. Look for nodes of rock with metallic crystals and you’ll find Tin.

For more details on how to find Tin Ore in Once Human, check out our guide.

Iron Ore







Location : Iron River

: Iron River Tool needed: Bronze Pickaxe

Iron Ore is a pivotal resource in Once Human, as it’ll allow you to craft the necessary Ingots to upgrade your Pickaxe further. Luckily, it’s found in abundance in the Iron River, which is a relatively low-level location, although it can be explored at a lower level as long as you’re careful.

As opposed to the likes of Tin or Copper, Iron Ore resembles a rock with an orange tinge to it, so it can be easy to miss.

We found the best place to mine Iron Ore to be in the southwest of Iron River, just by the Teleportation Tower. This made it easy to travel from your base to the ore, and there’s plenty spawning just outside the tower itself too.

Aluminium Ore







Location : Red Sands, Blackheart Region

: Red Sands, Blackheart Region Tool needed: Steel Pickaxe

Aluminium is a later-game resource found in higher-level locations, like Red Sands and the Blackheart Region. The Ore itself resembles a smoother texture than Tin or Copper but has an extremely shiny surface, almost resembling silver.

The best locations to check are in the Blackheart Region in the southwest. It’s a higher level area so be sure to bring the best weapons before heading in.

Tungsten Ore







Location : Red Sands, Iron River, Blackheart Region

: Red Sands, Iron River, Blackheart Region Tool needed: Aluminium pickaxe

Tungsten Ore is found in troves throughout the higher-level locations of Once Human. Players will typically find them in groups, so look out for one and you’ll tend to find plenty more. We’ve found the most success along the southeast border of Red Sands, so be sure to check over there for more Ore.

It’s worth noting, that you will need an Aluminium pickaxe to get hold of Tungsten, so it’s worth looking for those Ores first.

Silver Ore







Location : Everywhere

: Everywhere Tool needed: Bronze Pickaxe

Silver Ore is relatively rare in Once Human but can be found throughout the map. Nevertheless, we suggest heading to the Blackheart Region and teleporting to the Teleportation Tower on the far east of the region.

If you follow the road along to the left, you’ll come across multiple Silver Ores along the way. The region may be tough, but it’s full of previous Ores.

You’ll also need a Bronze Pickaxe to mine the Ore, so be sure to upgrade your tools before heading out into danger.

Gold Ore







Location : Red Sands, Blackheart, and Chalk Peak

: Red Sands, Blackheart, and Chalk Peak Tool needed: Tungsten Pickaxe

Gold Ore is one of the rarest Ores in Once Human and can be incredibly tough and frustrating to find. Nevertheless, it’s best found in the Blackheart Region, Red Sands, and Chalk Peak, so be sure to check there first.

We found the most Gold Ore in the Blackheart Region, where there were very few structures and primary locations. However, Gold is mainly RNG-based, so it’s worth searching elsewhere if you have little luck.

On top of this, you’ll need to upgrade your Pickaxe to Tungsten, so there’s a fair amount of preparation before you’re able to access Gold.

For more information on how to get Gold Ore in Once Human, check out our guide.

Startrace Ore







Location : Red Sands

: Red Sands Tool needed: Tungsten Pickaxe

Startrace Ore is the rarest Ore in Once Human as it only appears in small clusters in Red Sands. It’s extremely tough to find but is particularly useful for those looking to grab more Stardust for their adventures.

You’ll need to grab a Tungsten Pickaxe to mine the Ore too, so be sure to prepare before heading into Red Sands.

The two best locations for Startrace Ore in Once Human are at the coordinates 7299, -977, or 5426, -344 as they’ve given us the most Startrace.

Those are all the Ore locations in Once Human. While preparing to mine your chosen Ore, be sure to check out our guides on how to find Fireproof Plastic and Refined Parts, or how to find fuel for your vehicles, so you can get to them a little quicker.