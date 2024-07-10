Once Human is a multiplayer open-world survival adventure, but you may not start with your friends. To find them, you’ll need to change worlds. So, here’s how to change worlds in Once Human.

Few things are worse than heading into a multiplayer game, only to discover your friends aren’t even in the same world you’ve spawned into. This can often spark a lengthy process as you work to figure out how to join them and get into the action together.

Luckily for you, Once Human makes this a pretty easy endeavor, only requiring you to change worlds rather than work through luck or inviting friends to parties. So, to help you get to your pals quickly, here’s how to change worlds in Once Human.

How to switch worlds

To change worlds in Once Human, you need access to a Teleporter. This is best done by heading into the game, completing the 15-minute tutorial, and following the main questline.

During the main quest, the game leads you to a Teleporter, which looks like a gray radio marker on the map. When you arrive at the location, walk up to it and press G on your keyboard, this will allow you to change worlds.

However, if you’re in a rush, then you can head over to the nearest Teleporter before completing the main quests. When you land on the open world map, simply explore and look for the same radio marker. The nearest one is located in the south of the map, and can be found in the image above.

Simply head towards the beach to the coordinates: 6855, -5799.

It’s worth chatting with your friends to ensure you’re all traveling to the same world, as there are a few to choose from.

Can you change servers?

Unfortunately, players are currently unable to change servers in Once Human. So you must choose the correct server before heading into the game

This is something that will likely be fixed, although we’re not sure when. Make sure to pick the right server to play with your friends on, as you can’t transfer characters across servers.

Before heading into your friends’ world, check out some of the games Twitch Drops or Once Human’s server status to ensure you get the most out of your adventure.