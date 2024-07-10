Is Once Human cross-platform? Crossplay for PC & mobile explained

Wondering whether Once Human supports crossplay and cross-progression between PC and mobile devices? Well, here’s everything you need to know about this highly-requested feature.

Once Human is an open-world survival game that pits players against monstrous enemies in a post-apocalyptic setting. Players can work together to craft weapons, build defensive bases, and survive against the hellish hordes that inhabit the lands.

However, many Meta Humans will be wondering whether Once Human supports crossplay and cross-progression between PC, iOS, and Android. After all, being able to team up with players across platforms and play on the go is a massive bonus.

So, here’s everything you need to know about whether Once Human has crossplay and cross-progression.

Is Once Human crossplay?

Starry Studio Once Human will support crossplay once the mobile version is live.

Yes, Once Human will support crossplay between PC and mobile. This means you’ll be able to team up with players regardless of your chosen platform.

However, it’s important to note, that Once Human is currently not available on iOS and Android. While no release date has been set for the Android release, the official App Store does indicate a September 26, 2024 release date.

So, if you plan to play Once Human, you’ll need to install it on PC or wait patiently for the mobile launch.

Does Once Human have cross-platform progression?

Yes, Once Human supports cross-progression across all versions of the game. As noted in the game’s FAQs, Once Human accounts will enable you to access your character profile regardless of platform.

This means you’ll be able to play on your desktop to take down more intensive enemies, before switching to mobile to take care of any farming. Playing Once Human on the go is also a massive bonus for anyone looking to continue their progress when you’re away from your desktop.

With Once Human being free to play, you’ll be able to download the game and try it out on PC and mobile. So, be sure to give the mobile version a go once it is released later this year.

If you’re aiming to play Once Human and want to get some free cosmetics, then head over to our Twitch drops hub to find out how you can get the Autumn Splendor set.