Manor Lords: How to create & grow trade routes

Developing trade routes is just as important in Manor Lords as focusing on growing your own Manor. Here is everything you need to know about creating and growing trade routes so that you can continue to grow your own town.

Manor Lords allows players to dive into a beautiful Mediaeval setting and develop their very own city. As expected, developing a town takes a lot of work, so much so that the game encourages players to look outside of their own walls and develop trade routes.

These trade routes are a handy tool to help gain more in-game wealth as well as get your hands on needed resources that your own city may be struggling to produce.

However, despite Manor Lords encouraging players to set up trade routes, doing so can be a tricky process. After all, the game does little to explain how to set them up.

With that being said, here is everything you need to know about creating a trade route and how to make the most of trading in Manor Lords.

How to create a trade route in Manor Lords

Slavic Magic Trade routes are an important aspect for growing your city in Manor Lords

In Manor Lords, the game will begin to encourage you to open up trade routes once you’ve set up a Trading post.

While the name trade route implies some sort of road needs to be built to first establish the route, this is not the case at all in Manor Lords.

To create a trade route, simply click on the trading post and then click into the trade option on the screen. Players will then have the option to “establish a trade route” which is located on the right-hand side of the trading post trade options.

From there, Manor Lords will offer three different types of trade routes for players to create.

Import – keep buying until you reach the set surplus amount

Export – keep selling until you reach the set surplus amount

Full trade – trade both ways until you reach the set surplus amount

What is required to create a trade route in Manor Lords?

First things first, setting up a trade route in Manor Lords requires players to have established their own regional wealth. Therefore, players must first focus on building up their own city before looking to expand out to establish a trade route.

While the exact amount of regional wealth and resource supply varies when it comes to setting up a trade route, we recommend having around 60-70 regional wealth and a solid supply of resources before establishing a trade route.

If you’re struggling to get enough regional wealth to set up a Manor Lords Trade Route, or just want more, then you can unlock the Trade Logistics option in the development tree:

However, players can reduce the cost of trade routes by unlocking the Trade Logistics option in the development tree. Therein reducing the cost of trade routes to a maximum of 25 regional wealth.