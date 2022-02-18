How to change your appearance in Cyberpunk 2077 after 1.5 update

Cyberpunk 2077’s 1.5 update finally added the ability to customize V’s looks after you’ve left the character creator, adding an extra layer of freedom to CDPR’s futuristic sandbox. Here’s how to change your character’s appearance in Cyberpunk 2077.

The 1.5 update for Cyberpunk 2077 is CD Projekt Red’s latest attempt to salvage their struggling sci-fi RPG. It comes with a host of new quality of life features, as well as welcome tweaks to the likes of romance and combat.

One of the most talked-about changes among the community was character customization. How your character looks has always been a key part of Cyberpunk 2077, and the cyberpunk genre as a whole.

This made the inability to change V’s physical features once you left the character creator at the start of the game a confusing oversight. That’s all changed after update 1.5, so here’s how to change your appearance in Cyberpunk 2077.

Contents

How to change your appearance in Cyberpunk 2077

Once it’s installed, drop into Night City and make your way to V’s swanky apartment. Once there, you need to look for a mirror hanging on the wall in the bathroom.

Approach the mirror and interact with it, then you’ll be met with a customization menu similar to the one you saw when you first booted up the game. Here, you can tweak everything from V’s hairstyle to the color of eye shadow they wear. Once you’re happy with V’s new style, simply save your changes and hit the streets.

It’s worth noting that as you progress in the story, your mirror may be hijacked by Johnny Silverhand. If this happens, simply exit and try again until it works.

Just to recap, here’s a simple step-by-step guide:

Update Cyberpunk 2077 to version 1.5 Load into the game and head into V’s apartment Walk into the bathroom and approach the mirror on the wall Interact with the mirror to bring up the customization menu Pick V’s brand new look

Where to change your appearance in Cyberpunk 2077

You can only change your appearance at mirrors found in V’s bathroom, but the 1.5 update added the ability to purchase new homes across Night City. So, once you start building your real estate empire, you can use any owned apartment to customize your character.

Read More: How to get Gorilla Arms in Cyberpunk 2077

If you’ve got Eddies burning a hole in your pocket, and you want a new pad to swap and change V’s looks, here are where you can find the four new apartments for sale:

Northside, Watson ($5,000)

($5,000) Japantown, Westbrook ($15,000)

($15,000) The Glen, Heywood ($40,000)

($40,000) Corpo Plaza, City Center ($55,000)

There you have it, that was everything you need to know about how to change your appearance in Cyberpunk 2077. If you’re visiting the cramped streets of Night City for the first time after the 1.5 update, here are some useful guides:

