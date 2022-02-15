Cyberpunk 2077 devs embarrassed on stream while showing off next-gen update

CD PROJEKT RED has released the long-awaited next-gen update for Cyberpunk 2077, but a mishap during a live stream has left the devs embarrassed.

When Cyberpunk 2077 launched, it was one of the biggest disappointments in gaming history. What was built up to be the futuristic open-world RPG of gamers’ dreams turned out to be a buggy underwhelming mess.

However, CD PROJEKT RED has continuously promised that the game would be fixed. And on February 14th, 2022, the official Cyberpunk 2077 Twitter announced a live stream to show off the highly anticipated next-gen update.

This was a stream on Twitch meant to show off all the goodies in the Cyberpunk 1.5 patch. The patch adds a ton of content to the game while also improving the game’s overall performance. But it doesn’t fix everything…

Cyberpunk 2077 devs embarrassed by “improved cars”

One of the major complaints Cyberpunk 2077 received was that driving felt uncomfortable. The v1.5 patch promised “significantly improved handling in all aspects” for vehicles, but that seems to only be the case when players are in control.

Outside of wonky controls, players also complained about the randomness of the game’s physics, specifically while driving. Far too often, the player’s car or an NPC’s would run into an invisible barrier, get stuck on tiny objects, or fly across the map.

During the Cyberpunk 2077 1.5 update live stream, CD PROJEKT RED discussed how they have improved the game’s vehicles. During this discussion, a vehicle that appeared to be driven by no one slammed into an invisible barrier totaling the car in the process.

The dev controlling the camera was quick to turn away from the accident, but the damage had already been done. Two of the co-hosts couldn’t help but laugh as the presenter attempted to pretend they hadn’t just witnessed a glitch-induced accident.

The developers immediately began discussing a bug that they had fixed that caused cars to crash when a player summons multiple vehicles. However, the live viewers flooded the chat with LUL and NotLikeThis emotes.

The clip made its way to r/LivestreamFail where comments took more stabs at the update. One stated, “After all this time they can’t get through one live stream without the game embarrassing them.” Another read, “That dev speaking is very good at ‘if I don’t acknowledge it, it didn’t happen.'”

