How to play Cyberpunk 2077’s trial on PS5 and Xbox Series X|S

CD Projekt RED are giving players a chance to try out Cyberpunk 2077’s new-gen upgrade and here’s how anyone can play the free trial on PlayStation 5 and Xbox Series X|S.

The Cyberpunk 2077 1.5 patch is slowly rolling out to players worldwide on February 15. Among plenty of bug fixes, the devs are also releasing a new trial for players wanting to test out the next-gen update.

Shortly after CP2077’s initial release, the game was marred with enough technical mishaps to get it pulled from online stores as buyers demanded a refund.

But CDPR have been cracking away at making the game a lot more stable and are now giving audiences a risk-free chance at a second impression.

And check out the #Cyberpunk2077 performance overview on the Next-Gen consoles:

Cyberpunk 2077 free trial demo

The Cyberpunk 2077 free trial can be found on the respective online marketplaces on PlayStation and Xbox. Instead of buying the game, there’s a separate option to get the demo.

After downloading the Cyberpunk demo, players will have five (5) hours to explore Night City and get through the first few missions.

To download Cyberpunk 2077 demo:

Navigate to PlayStation Store or Xbox Marketplace

or Pull up the Cyberpunk 2077 page

page On PS find the ‘ Trial – Free ’ option, ‘ Get Free trial ’ on Xbox

’ option, ‘ ’ on Xbox Download the game

Even though the demo eventually times out, CDPR is giving newcomers the chance to carry over their progress if they opt into the full game.

Players can choose to experience some of the game’s story or use it to travel around Night City to their liking.

In either case, the trial will give people a look into how CDPR have adapted and improved the game since its bumpy launch.