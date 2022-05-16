How Octahedrons work in Vampire the Masquerade Bloodhunt? Locations & types

As you vie for your spot at the top of the food chain in Vampire the Masquerade Bloodhunt, you may have noticed the Octahedron collectibles scattered around Prague, but what are they, and how do they impact your VTM adventure?

It’s not just weapons and armor that lie nestled amid the bloodstained streets of Vampire The Masquerade’s battle royale, Bloodhunt; there are collectibles, too.

While you’ll spend the vast majority of your nighttime adventure stalking out your prey as one of the game‘s iconic clans, you may have noticed that amid the ground loot lurk Octahedrons, a collectible that has baffled most players.

Advertisement

With two different forms and two very different purposes, here’s a breakdown of what Octahedrons do in Bloodhunt and, in turn, why they’re worth collecting.

Contents

What are Octahedrons in VTM Bloodhunt

Octahedrons effectively provide players with lore via the ‘Collectibles’ tab in ‘Journal’. They are split into two different types: Normal and Gold. Both look the same as ground loot (seen in the image above), and the difference will only be shown when you hover over them.

Normal Octahedrons are the most commonplace, and can be found randomly near piles of ash (your dead comrades) throughout Prague (denoted by a blue vapor when you activate ‘X’). These unlock items in the ‘Clues’ section of the Collectibles Journal tab.

Advertisement

Gold Octahedrons, by contrast, have set locations on the map. You can only collect one per match, and unlock in a set order (for example, Reign of Error part one, then part two). They are used to complete unlock different lore pieces in the ‘Stories’ and ‘Intel’ sections.

In short:

Octahedron Location Unlocks Normal Random (normally by piles of ash denoted by blue vapor) Items in ‘Clues’ section Gold Set Items in ‘Stories’ and ‘Intel’ sections

Bloodhunt Octahedron locations

Season 1: Retribution

Season 1 has a whole plethora of different Story and Intel pieces, all of which have multiple chapters contained within. These are:

Story Intel Disowned Childe of Mine Reign of Terror Rise and Shine Knock Knock Nosferatu Noir To Hide Like a King Confessions in Red Long Gone Before Daylight

The location of each tale’s respective Gold Octahedrons can be found in the Journal tab. All you have to do is:

In Elysium, press the ‘Tab‘ button Select the ‘Journal‘ tab (see image below) Then choose ‘Collectibles‘ from the lower menu Scroll down to your chosen Story or Intel On the right hand side you’ll be given a brief overview of the story. Scroll down to see a rough guide to the next Octahedron’s location. Additionally, Reddit user MeradinUnknown has a full rundown of each Octahedron’s exact location here.

So that’s everything you need to know about Bloodhunt’s mysterious Octahedrons and what they unlock.

Advertisement

Looking to dive into the night? Be sure to check out our VTM Bloodhunt guides to get ahead of the competition:

Bloody Roots quest guide | All Blood Resonances & best types | Best clans in Bloodhunt ranked | How to add friends in Bloodhunt | Vampire The Masquerade Bloodhunt ranked guide