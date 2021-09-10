Vampire The Masquerade Bloodhunt: All Blood Resonances & best types

As players descend on the streets of Prague in Vampire: The Masquerade’s battle royale, Bloodhunt, they’ll have to get used to the game’s Blood Resonances to create the best character.

Taking your first steps in Vampire: The Masquerade‘s battle royale, Bloodhunt, is no easy feat. You’ll need to be able to tackle the game’s fast-paced parkour, hone your aim to snipe out your enemies, as well as master your character’s individual abilities.

To aid you in your conquest to dominate Prague, there’s multiple items scattered around the rain-soaked streets. From armor to tiered weapons, blood packs to syringes, everything you need can be found on the ground or in vehicles.

Of course, there’s the unsuspecting morals too, who you can feed upon both to recharge your health bar or earn upgrades going into battle. These upgrades are the Blood Resonances, and here’s everything you need to know about them, including the best ones to max out.

What are Blood Resonances in Bloodhunt?

As you begin to explore Prague looking for some fresh prey, you’ll notice that some NPCs are highlighted in orange (seen above), pink, indigo, and aqua. This is because these people have a specific type of blood that grants your character upgrades. These are your Blood Resonances.

By feeding on them using ‘F,‘ (remember to hold it in) you’ll be able to add enhancements to your character that can truly be the difference between unlife and death.

Bloodhunt: All Blood Resonances & Upgrades

All of the game’s different Blood Resonances can be found below, as well as their associated color and the benefits that they give you.

Blood Resonance Color Base Upgrade Tier 2 Upgrade Tier 3 Upgrade Choleric Orange Increases your Melee Damage by +10% +25% +50% Melancholic Indigo Reduces the cooldown of your Clan Skill (E) by 10% -25% -50% Phlegmatic Aqua Reduces the cooldown of your Archetype Skill (Q) by 10% -25% -50% Sanguine Pink Increases your Health Regeneration per second by 0.5 1.5 3

Importantly, if you feed and receive a Tier 2 upgrade, this upgrade replaces the original one. So, for example, drinking two resonances of Sanguine blood increases Health Regen by 1.5, not 2 (1.5 plus 0.5.)

Best Blood Resonances in Bloodhunt

Your class makes all the difference in Bloodhunt, but it also alters what blood-type you should focus on maxing out. It’s worth maxing out one, then moving to another, as the third-tier abilities are incredibly powerful.

Below we’ve compiled all of the best Blood Resonances for each individual class:

Class Priority Resonance Secondary Resonance Brute Indigo Orange Vandal Orange Pink Saboteur Indigo Pink Prowler Aqua Pink Siren Aqua Orange Muse Aqua Pink

How to get more Resonance slots

If you decided to have a little bit of a feast, you’ll realize quite quickly that you can only absorb three Resonance slots at the start of your game. Don’t worry, though, because there’s a pretty fun way to bulk up your slots – it just involves a little bit of murder.

In order to gain more slots, you’ll have to Diablerise your enemies. This is done by finishing off downed enemies using ‘F.’ Hold it in, watch them struggle, and viola! You have a new slot.

You can earn up to seven slots using this method, but the amount of tiers for each Resonance remains the same. Be sure to max out the two above in that order, then plunk your last point in one of the other slots.

So that’s it for Blood Resonances in Vampire The Masquerade’s Bloodhunt battle royale. If you’re looking for some more tips and tricks, be sure to check out our dedicated Bloodhunt page.