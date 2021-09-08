Best Archetype in Vampire: The Masquerade Bloodhunt clans ranked

If you’re looking to dominate Vampire The Masquerade: Bloodhunt’s solo battle royale mode, we’ve ranked the best Archetypes of the Brujah, Ventrue, Nosferatu, and Toreador clans right here.

Straying away from its RPG roots, Vampire: The Masquerade has been transformed into a battle royale in Sharkmob’s VTM: Bloodhunt.

Set in the dimly lit streets of Prague, Czechia, players are tasked with wiping out their enemies until only they are left standing. In order to do so, they’ll need to master the game’s four different Clans: the Toreador, Nosferatu, Ventrue, and Brujah, along with their Archetypes.

With two different classes per clan (with the exception of Ventrue), we’ve ranked all seven of Bloodhunt’s playable Archetypes from best to worst in solo gameplay.

Contents

All Vampire The Masquerade Bloodhunt Archetype ranked

1. Bloodhunt: Brute and Vandal Archetypes (Brujah Clan)

With rippling muscles and an aggression-focused playstyle, the Brujah and its Archetypes truly mean business in Bloodhunt, and are arguably the best class available right now. Short-tempered and ready to rip you apart, you wouldn’t want to meet one of these guys down a dark Czech alley.

Divided into Vandal and Brute Archetypes, the Brujah are the optimal class for those who love to be at the heart of the action.

Brute Abilities Vandal Abilities Shockwave Punch – Unleash a shock wave capable of deflecting bullets. Earth Shock – Leap forward and crash upon the ground, dealing damage and hurling enemies upward. Soaring Leap – Perform a powerful jump forward. Soaring Leap – Perform a powerful jump forward. True Grit (Passive) – The Brute replenishes up to half of their health while not taking damage. Adrenaline Rush (Passive) – Gain moderate damage resistance when in close vicinity of enemies.

While both classes are much of a much in terms of abilities, we prefer to run the Vandal for pure damage power. The combination of Adrenaline Rush and Earth Shock is perfect for stunning your enemies so that you can obliterate them, and Soaring Leap offers a great escape option if too many try to pile in.

The Brute is also the perfect weapon, though. Relying a little more on your aim, their Shockwave Punch gives you a barrier if things get a bit too intense, with Soaring Leap providing the perfect escape route for you to make full use of that True Grit passive.

2. Bloodhunt: Siren and Muse classes (Toreador Clan)

Sitting second in the Bloodhunt pack is the absolutely stunning Toreador clan Archetypes, with their position on this list proving that they can hold their own in a battle with great mobility, particularly as a Siren.

You’ll be able to master the Siren and the Muse, both of which play a more supportive role. While they’re a must-have in groups, their lack of damage leaves them pretty vulnerable out in the Dark World (get it?). If a healing hit-and-run playstyle is what you like, though, then maybe the Toreadors are the one for you – we certainly enjoyed playing them!

Siren Abilities Muse Abilities Blinding Beauty – Slowly erupt into pure beauty, blinding and damaging all nearby enemies. Rejuvenating Voice – Enter a restorative state that heals you and nearby allies while channeled. Taking damage or using the power while channeling interrupts the healing state. Projection Dash – Send out a projection of yourself, which you can dash to. Projection Dash – Send out a projection of yourself, which you can dash to. Kindred Charm (Passive) – Nearby civilians are charmed, temporarily making them act friendly towards you and your team. Final Act (Passive) – Instantly refresh your cooldowns and enable the use of powers when downed.

Of the two, the Siren is the most viable in solo play. The Blinding Beauty flashbang is great for getting yourself out of sticky situations, and your Projection Dash can be used to flank enemies or get away unscathed. Kindred Charm also has its uses, as it’s nicer when your prey doesn’t struggle, right?

Sadly, the Muse really struggles in solo combat, which is unsurprising considering they’re designed as a support character. While the self-heal is nice, there are enough mortals around to feed on for health, and the Final Act isn’t much use when you’re public enemy number one.

3. Bloodhunt: Enforcer Archetype (Ventrue Clan)

With only one Archetype available to choose from for the Ventrue clan in Bloodhunt, the newest class to be added to the roster thus far is as tanky as they come.

The Enforcer Archetype is able to slow and crowd control enemies while simultaneously buffing itself to move in for the kill. This makes it a good choice for both solo and group play, with its skillset offering its own set of advantages to both styles.

Enforcer Abilities Description Flesh of Marble Harden your skin for a brief duration, turning you fully invulnerable as long as offensive actions are not used. Unyielding Charge

Rush forward, dealing moderate damage and silencing enemies for a brief duration. Silenced enemies cannot use vampiric powers while affected. Subjugating Presence (Passive) Nearby enemies have their movement speed slowed. The Ventrue is also alerted when the enemy would step into their presence.

Subjugating Presence as a passive is relatively useful in play, slowing your nearby enemies and also alerting you when they get just that little bit too close. An excellent accompaniment to this is Flesh of Marble, which gives you invulnerability –albeit briefly — as long as you don’t attack, giving you the chance to swoop in and attempt to defeat your opponent up close.

While their skillset is nothing to scoff at, it’s true, the above Archetypes (with the exception of Muse) bring a little more to the table overall, and if you’re looking to pack more of a punch overall, you’re likely better running with one of the Brujah’s two classes.

4. Bloodhunt: Saboteur and Prowler classes (Nosferatu Clan)

Calling the dimly lit sewers of Prague their home, the Nosferatu clan are reminiscent of the more classical interpretation of the vampire. Ain’t no sparkles on these guys.

The Clan is split into two distinct Archetypes in Bloodhunt, the Saboteur and the Prowler. Both prioritize stealth-based combat, so if you’re looking to lurk in the shadows and strike when the end is nigh, then this is the Clan for you, but compared to some of the other best Archetypes on this list, you’ll likely struggle.

Saboteur Abilities Prowler Abilities Sewer Bomb – Throw a bomb that explodes and releases toxic gas when approached by enemies. Scouting Famulus – Send bats to scout an area, temporarily revealing enemies through walls. Vanish – Become invisible and move rapidly for a brief period. Vanish – Become invisible and move rapidly for a brief period. Unseen Passage (Passive) – Turn semi-invisible when crouching. Sense the Beast (Passive) – Severely wounded enemies leave a trail that reveals their latest movements.

Of the two, we recommend running the Prowler. Their ability to scout out the surrounding area using their Scouting Famulus (a.k.a bats) and Sense the Beast passive make it easy to lock down wounded enemies, allowing you to swoop in for a quick and easy kill using Vanish. If it turns out someone has also been tracking that target, though, and is looking for a fight, Vanish can also be used for a swift getaway.

This doesn’t mean that the Saboteur is any less useful, however. Their passive ability (Unseen Passage) allows them to go invisible while crouching; perfect for snipers and lurkers. Sewer Bomb is also perfect for setting up traps in your surrounding area to alert you to any intruders, or it can be dropped in the middle of a fight and shot to take your enemies completely by surprise.

So, there you have it — that’s it for our list of the best Vampire the Masquerade Bloodhunt Archetype and clans!

As the game continues to evolve this list may shift around, or even have new Clans and classes added, so be sure to check back for the latest news!

