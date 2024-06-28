Vampire Fangs in Blox Fruits is an important material to find for upgrading weapons and acquiring the Sanguine Art fighting style. With an Uncommon rarity, it’s quite difficult to get your hands on this material.

This resource offers significant benefits. For instance, upgrading guns and swords with it will give you a damage bonus. The Sanguine Art fighting style is among the best because of its life leech ability and combo potential.

Blox Fruits: How to get Vampire Fangs

To get Vampire Fangs in Blox Fruits, you’ll have to beat the Vampire enemies. They are found at the Graveyard in the Second Sea. At level 975, Vampires are hard to beat because they can use Flash Step. So make sure you’re at least level 1000 before you face them.

After defeating a Vampire, there’s a slight chance they will drop a Vampire Fang. Apart from that, Vampires will drop 20,500,000 EXP and $12,000.

Vampire Fangs uses

Vampire Fangs are used to upgrade the following 3 guns, 3 swords, and a fighting style.

Item Materials Buff Jitte (Sword) 10 Vampire Fangs, 15 Scrap Metal +18% Damage Koko (Sword) 10 Vampire Fangs, 15 Scrap Metal +13% Damage Rengoku (Sword) 8 Vampire Fangs, 15 Scrap Metal, 20 Magma Ore +8% Damage Acidum Rifle (Gun) 8 Vampire Fangs, 10 Leather +10% Damage Kabucha (Gun) 3 Vampire Fangs, 50 Leather, 15 Dragon Scales +15% Damage Serpent Bow (Gun) 10 Vampire Fangs, 10 Scrap Metal, 1 Meteorite +10% Damage Sanguine Art (Fighting Style) 20 Vampire Fangs, 20 Demonic Wisps, 2 Dark Fragments, 1 Leviathan Heart –

To upgrade your weapons, you’ll have to find the Blacksmith NPC at these locations:

Pirate Village (First Sea)

(First Sea) Kingdom of Rose (Second Sea)

(Second Sea) Port Town (Third Sea)

That's everything on how to get Vampire Fangs in Blox Fruits. If you want a combo-based build, then make sure you check out how to get Human V3.