How to add friends in Vampire: The Masquerade Bloodhunt battle royale

Tearing each other limb from limb in Vampire The Masquerade: Bloodhunt, isn’t much fun without a few teammates to revel with, so here’s how to add friends in VTM’s battle royale.

Vampire: The Masquerade has become an iconic series for anyone who likes to walk on the darker side of life, and with the highly anticipated Bloodlines 2 lurking on the horizon, the hype surrounding Paradox Interactive’s vampire-based title is piquing.

In the run-up to the sequel’s release, the devs have gifted us a very different take on the game in the form of Bloodhunt. A battle royale mode, players take to the streets of Prague and fight it out until one emerges triumphant.

While playing solo is great fun, playing with friends opens up a whole new world of strategy. So, here’s how to add friends and invite players to your party in Vampire The Masquerade: Bloodhunt.

Can’t add friends in VTM Bloodhunt?

It’s important to note that Bloodhunt is still in its Early Access phase, and with this have come some ongoing complications.

One of these is with the co-op process. The devs have identified that there’s an in-game bug that’s stopping players playing with friends, and are currently looking into solutions. So, if you’re having issues, don’t worry! It isn’t just you.

I am unable to play with my friends – We identified a bug that hinders players from playing together, while we work on fixing this, you can find a workaround for it here: https://t.co/n565eMvUGU — Bloodhunt (@Bloodhunt) September 7, 2021

How to add friends in Vampire The Masquerade Bloodhunt

Despite this slight hiccup, adding friends in VTM Bloodhunt is a pretty straightforward process:

Press F3. This will bring up a list of your current friends, other people in your Elysium lobby, and your Inbox. If you’re already friends on Steam, your friends are automatically added to the “Friends” tab. Hover over “…” and select “Add Friend” to add people in your current Elysium Lobby. Anyone added in the Elysium lobby will need to be in your lobby in the future to play with them again. If you want to invite your newfound friends to a game, navigate to the Friends tab, select “…” again, then “invite to group.”

Voila! You’re now ready to jump into Groups and take down enemy teams in style.

Bloodhunt is currently available in Early Access from via Steam. Players can download the game for free, and will be able to drain the mortals of Prague until the title officially releases.