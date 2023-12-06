VTM Bloodlines 2 reveals final playable mind-controlling vampire clan

Paradox Interactive has revealed that the last playable clan in Vampire: The Masquerade – Bloodlines 2 consists of mind-controlling undead.

Vampire: The Masquerade – Bloodlines 2 will let the player choose from four vampire clans, each with their own special powers. These include the Brujah, who are physical powerhouses, and the Tremere, who are vampires with magic powers who can boil the blood of their enemies.

In Vampire: The Masquerade, vampires cannot change their clan – they share the clan of the person who turned them into an undead. This means you won’t be able to change your clan after the start, so make sure you’re happy with the one you’ve picked.

Vampire: The Masquerade – Bloodlines 2 will feature four clans at launch, with more being added via DLC in future updates. These include the Brujah, Tremere, Banu Haqim, and now, we know the last clan coming to the game.

The final playable clan in Vampire: The Masquerade – Bloodlines 2 is the Ventrue

A new post on the official Vampire: The Masquerade – Bloodlines 2 Twitter/X account has announced that the final playable clan is the Ventrue, also known as the Blue Bloods. These vampires are the ruling class of the undead, aided by supernatural powers that let them influence the minds of others.

Members of the Ventrue clan possess the powers of Dominate, Fortitude, and Presence. Their most important power is Dominate, which allows them to control the minds of others, forcing them to do the Ventrue’s bidding.

The power of Fortitude improves the Ventrue’s supernatural defenses, allowing them to resist some of the weapons that are usually effective against vampires, such as fire. Meanwhile, the Presence power lets them sway the minds of mortals, making them want to help the vampire of their own volition.

The Ventrue clan reveal will be the final major announcement for Vampire: The Masquerade – Bloodlines 2 of 2023. In January 2024, there will be an extended gameplay reveal trailer, followed by in-depth looks at the clans in the following months.

Now that the Ventrue clan has been unveiled, we have a good idea of how the gameplay loop of Vampire: The Masquerade – Bloodlines 2 will work. The only question is, what kind of game world and storyline will exist to accommodate the bloodthirsty undead?

