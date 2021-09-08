Best clans in Vampire: The Masquerade Bloodhunt ranked

If you’re looking to dominate Vampire The Masquerade: Bloodhunt’s solo battle royale mode, we’ve ranked the Brujah, Nosferatu and Toreador clans right here.

Straying away from it’s RPG roots, Vampire: The Masquerade has been transformed into a battle royale in Sharkmob’s TVM: Bloodhunt.

Set in the dimly lit streets of Prague, Czechia, players are tasked with wiping out their enemies until only they are left standing. In order to do so, they’ll need to master the game’s three different Clans: the Toreador, Nosferatu and Brujah.

With two different classes per clan, we’ve ranked all six of Bloodhunt’s playable characters from best to worst in solo gameplay.

All Vampire The Masquerade Bloodhunt Clans ranked

1. Nosferatu

Calling the dimly lit sewers of Prague their home, the Nosferatu clan are reminiscent of the more classical interpretation of the vampire. Ain’t no sparkles on these guys.

The Clan is split into two distinct classes, the Saboteur and the Prowler. Both prioritise stealth-based combat, so if you’re looking to lurk in the shadows and strike when the end is nigh, then this is the Clan for you.

Saboteur Abilities Prowler Abilities Sewer Bomb – Throw a bomb that explodes and releases toxic gas when approached by enemies. Scouting Famulus – Send bats to scout an area, temporarily revealing enemies through walls. Vanish – Become invisible and move rapidly for a brief period. Vanish – Become invisible and move rapidly for a brief period. Unseen Passage (Passive) – Turn semi-invisible when crouching. Sense the Beast (Passive) – Severely wounded enemies leave a trail that reveals their latest movements.

Of the two, we recommend running the Prowler. Their ability to scout out the surrounding area using their Scouting Famulus (a.k.a bats) and Sense the Beast passive make it easy to lock down wounded enemies, allowing you to swoop in for a quick and easy kill using Vanish. If it turns out someone has also been tracking that target, though, and is looking for a fight, Vanish can also be used for a swift getaway.

This doesn’t mean that the Saboteur is any less useful, however. Their passive ability (Unseen Passage) allows them to go invisible while crouching; perfect for snipers and lurkers. Sewer Bomb is also perfect for setting up traps in your surrounding area to alert you to any intruders, or it can be dropped in the middle of a fight and shot to take your enemies completely by surprise.

2. Brujah

With rippling muscles and an aggression focused playstyle, the Brujah truly mean business. Short-tempered and ready to rip you apart, you wouldn’t want to meet one of these guys down a dark Czech alley.

Divided into the Vandal and Brute, the Brujah are the optimal class for those who love to be at the heart of the action.

Brute Abilities Vandal Abilities Shockwave Punch – Unleash a shock wave capable of deflecting bullets. Earth Shock – Leap forward and crash upon the ground, dealing damage and hurling enemies upward. Soaring Leap – Perform a powerful jump forward. Soaring Leap – Perform a powerful jump forward. True Grit (Passive) – The Brute replenishes up to half of their health while not taking damage. Adrenaline Rush (Passive) – Gain moderate damage resistance when in close vicinity of enemies.

While both classes are much of a much in terms of abilities, we prefer to run the Vandal for pure damage power. The combination of Adrenaline Rush and Earth Shock is perfect for stunning your enemies so that you can obliterate them, and Soaring Leap offers a great escape option if too many try to pile in.

The Brute is also the perfect weapon, though. Relying a little more on your aim, their Shockwave Punch gives you a barrier if things get a bit too intense, with Soaring Leap providing the perfect escape route for you to make full use of that True Grit passive.

3. Toreador

Sitting at the bottom of the pack are the absolutely stunning Toreador clan. While their position on this list doesn’t mean that they’re a pushover, sadly they lack the raw firepower of the other two clans.

You’ll be able to master the Siren and the Muse, both of which play a more supportive role. While they’re a must have in Groups, their lack of damage leaves them pretty vulnerable out in the Dark World (get it?). If a healing hit-and-run playstyle is what you like, though, then maybe the Toreadors are the one for you – we certainly enjoyed playing them!

Siren Abilities Muse Abilities Blinding Beauty – Slowly erupt into pure beauty, blinding and damaging all nearby enemies. Rejuvenating Voice – Enter a restorative state that heals you and nearby allies while channelled. Taking damage or using the power while channelling interrupts the healing state. Projection Dash – Send out a projection of yourself, which you can dash to. Projection Dash – Send out a projection of yourself, which you can dash to. Kindred Charm (Passive) – Nearby civilians are charmed, temporarily making them act friendly towards you and your team. Final Act (Passive) – Instantly refresh your cooldowns and enable the use of powers when downed.

Of the two, the Siren is the most viable in solo play. The Blinding Beauty flashbang is great for getting yourself of sticky situations, and your Projection Dash can be used to flank enemies or get away unscathed. Kindred Charm also has it’s uses, as it’s nicer when your prey doesn’t struggle, right?

Sadly the Muse really struggles in solo combat, which is unsurprising considering they’re designed as a support character. While the self-heal is nice, there’s enough mortals around to feed on for health, and the Final Act isn’t much use when you’re public enemy number one.

So that’s it for our Vampire the Masquerade Bloodhunt clans ranked list! As the game continues to evolve this list may shift around, or even have new Clans and classes added, so be sure to check back for the latest news!