Vampire The Masquerade Bloodhunt ranked mode: Ranks & RP rewards

As with every battle royale, Vampire: The Masquerade – Bloodhunt has a ranked mode that pits Kindred against one another in a bloody battle for the crown. Here’s a breakdown of its ranks, as well as the rewards on offer.

Set amid the rainsoaked streets of Czechia’s spectacular capital city, Prague, Vampire: The Masquerade – Bloodhunt pits the franchise‘s clans against one another in a clash of titans.

During the game’s Early Access, players could stalk the shadows solo, or in larger packs of two and three vampires. What they couldn’t do was compete against one another directly in the form of a Ranked Mode.

Upon release this is no longer the case: Bloodhunt Ranked is out in the open and looking to chew you up and spit you out. If you’re looking to participate in the game’s competitive mode, here’s everything you need to know about the ranks and rewards on offer.

Bloodhunt ranked mode: Level requirements

As with most FPS and Battle Royale games, participating in Ranked requires you to be level 10 or above. So, if you’re not quite there yet you’ll need to grind – just make sure you live long enough to earn your spot.

Bloodhunt ranked mode: Ranks & RP rewards

Working slightly differently to other games, participating in a Bloodhunt Ranked game will cost you a fixed amount of RP, known as the ‘Match Fee.’ This increases as you climb through the levels, with Bronze (the lowest rank) allowing you to participate for free.

Below are all of the different ranks, as well as the fees involved in entering a match. Note that you will never drop a rank in Bloodhunt, meaning that even if you go on a losing streak you’ll just be placed at the bottom end of your current one.

Rank (Lowest to Highest) Unlock threshold (RP) Match fee (RP) Bronze 0 0 Silver 2,000 15 Gold 4,000 30 Platinum 6,000 45 Diamond 8,000 60 Obsidian 10,000 100

RP points are heavily weighted towards kills, with each kill netting 20 RP. This, to quote Sharkmob’s ranked blog, is “to encourage having a kill-oriented style and make the ranked mode entertaining to both play and watch.”

You’ll still get a huge splash of RP simply for surviving, though, so don’t worry if keeping cool and sticking to the shadows suits your playstyle more.

Placement RP gained 1 100 2 50 3 40 4 – 5 30 6 -10 25 11 – 15 20 16 – 20 15 21 – 30 10 31+ 0

So that’s everything you need to know about Vampire: The Masquerade – Bloodhunt’s Ranked system.

