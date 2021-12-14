Henry Cavill admits he’s never played The Witcher 3 DLC

The Witcher Netflix show is rolling around for its second season, much to the excitement of fans. But despite being an avid gamer, star Henry Cavill admitted that he’s never played The Witcher 3’s critically acclaimed DLCs.

Netflix’s The Witcher became a smash hit when it hit the streaming service back in 2019, pleasing both fans of the books and the video game series. This was partly down to the performance of Henry Cavill as Geralt, who gave his all in the role thanks to his affection for The Witcher video games.

Fans have since been speculating where the Netflix show would go next. With an entire series of books, plus a trilogy of games to draw from, there’s plenty of plotlines and locations still to be explored.

Being a notoriously big fan of the games, Cavill no doubt has some ideas himself. Although, he recently revealed that he has never played any of The Witcher 3’s stellar DLCs.

During an interview with IGN promoting The Witcher Season 2, Cavill was asked about the possibility of seeing Toussaint in the show. Toussaint is the setting of The Witcher 3’s critically acclaimed Blood & Wine DLC.

In his response, he said that he has never dropped into the expansion. “I actually haven’t played the DLC,” he admitted. “The audacity of me!”

Although he has never experienced Blood & Wine for himself, that may not be the case for long. “I’m saving that because I’ve heard that they are both brilliant. And I’m going to perhaps sit down at Christmas with my nephews and see if we can have some fun there.”

When discussing whether or not Toussaint would make an appearance in The Witcher series, Cavill seemed hopeful that it will.

“Toussaint exists within the books, and Geralt spends some time there, because he gets trapped there when the pastors get snowed in,” he explained. “And so I think there is a beautiful opportunity to explore Toussaint.”

The Witcher 3 is one of the most beloved games of the last decade, and fans will be hoping to see the serene streets of Toussaint in the Netflix show as soon as possible. Hopefully, by then, Henry Cavill has sat down to play Blood & Wine and can see what all the fuss is about.