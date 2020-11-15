Henry Cavill’s gruelling Witcher Season 2 workout routine revealed - Dexerto

Acclaimed British actor Henry Cavill has revealed his gruelling workout process for Netflix’s The Witcher show, as the immensely popular video-game adaptation approaches its second season.

Henry Cavill has grown to be one of the most popular actors in the world. The British 37-year-old is best known for his work as Superman and for his role in Mission Impossible Fallout.

However, he has recently made a name for himself among video game fans for his role as Geralt of Rivia in Netflix’s The Witcher adaptation.

The first season of Netflix’s adaptation received overwhelming success, with Cavill’s portrayal of its main protagonist receiving positive responses.

Netflix have confirmed that a second season is in the works, set to be released in 2021 barring any late delays.

With fans’ attention turning to Season 2, Cavill’s insane workout for the show has come to prominence once again.

Cavill’s workout, according to Men’s Health, consists of five main exercises targeting different areas of the body.

Romanian Deadlifts (3×10)

Hyperextensions (3×10)

Oblique Static Holds (3x30secs per side)

Three-way shoulder raises (3×15 per position)

Half-Iso Dumbbell Curls (3×10 per arm)

It goes without saying that Cavill’s existing levels of muscle mass and overall fitness will be guiding him through the workouts, as well as incredible amounts of protein.

Men’s Health also stated that Cavill’s usual breakfast is steak and eggs, to ensure his day gets off to a high protein first meal. This then fuels his workouts and allows him to impress as the incredibly muscular Geralt.

The Witcher Season 2 will drop at some point in 2021, depending on when production is completed. Like many other shows, it was delayed in March due to the ongoing global health crisis.