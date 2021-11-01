Saira wows as Yennefer in perfect Witcher 3 cosplay

Popular Twitch streamer Saira perfectly recreates Yennefer from The Witcher 3 Wild Hunt in stunning Halloween cosplay.

Halloween is the perfect time of year for cosplayers to get extra creative, and that’s exactly what Twitch streamer Saira has done with her incredible Yennefer cosplay. Fans of The Witcher will know Yennefer as the raven-haired sorceress that enchanted series protagonist, Geralt of Rivia, in The Witcher books, games, and Netflix TV series.

Geralt spends a significant portion of The Witcher 3 Wild Hunt searching for Yennefer, recalling how “she smelled of lilac and gooseberries.” The player can indeed help Geralt reconnect with her, although the outcome of their reunion depends on the player’s actions.

Advertisement

Twitch streamer Saira’s latest Yennefer cosplay

Saira has a history of cosplaying as Yennefer, but her most recent design is nearly identical to the costume worn by the sorceress in The Witcher 3.

Read More: WoW cosplayer breathes new life into Alexstrasza

What’s amazing about Saira’s Yennefer cosplay is the attention to detail. Not only does Saira have Yennefers raven black hair and purple eyes, she’s also perfectly re-created Yennefer’s costume from the Witcher 3 Wild Hunt. Saira has even identically replicated Yennefer’s arm tassles and necklace, which is most impressive.

she smelled of lilac and gooseberries 🔮 pic.twitter.com/tQQjXfaMop — saira 🗡 (@sairaspooks) November 1, 2021

However, an earlier Yennefer cosplay from 2020 (which Saira features a pinned tweet) remains her most popular, having over 37k likes. In this tweet, sharing her cosplay, Saira reminds her followers, “Yennefer isn’t real but I am.”

Advertisement

yennefer isn’t real but i am pic.twitter.com/8Xr6gc5rL4 — saira 🗡 (@sairaspooks) November 19, 2020

If Saria’s Yennefer has bewitched you, be sure to follow her on Twitter and Twitch.