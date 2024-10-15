Netflix’s Lara Croft voice actress is one of the most underrated MCU stars

Lara Croft is back on our screens, for Netflix’s Tomb Raider: The Legend of Lara Croft, and if you’re wondering where you’ve heard her voice before, it’s because it’s an early star of the MCU.

The Tomb Raider anime show arrived on Netflix on October 10th, providing yet more wild adventures with Lara Croft. The archaeologist finds herself on another dangerous quest, more mythical treasure at the center.

Intriguingly, the TV show provides a canon link between the modern Tomb Raider prequel trilogy, and the classic adventure games from the ’90s, making it a must-watch for diehard fans. Castlevania: Nocturne studio Powerhouse Animation produced the series, giving it even more leverage.

Article continues after ad

But who’s behind the iconic protagonist? It’s another in a growing list of performers, and someone you almost definitely know of.

Who voices Netflix’s Lara Croft?

Hayley Atwell is Netflix’s Lara Croft voice actress. An accomplished performer in multiple franchises, she’s most well-known for playing Peggy Carter, founding SHIELD agent and love interest of Steve Rogers, in the Marvel Cinematic Universe.

Article continues after ad

Marvel

She’s made numerous appearances across the MCU, the first dating right back to Captain America: The First Avenger in 2011. Since then, she’s cropped up in Ant-Man, The Winter Soldier, Avengers: Endgame and more, leading her own show, Agent Carter, for two seasons.

Article continues after ad

Atwell also, more recently joined the Mission: Impossible movies, working with Tom Cruise in 2023’s Dead Reckoning. When she isn’t outrunning explosions, her voice work includes the likes of What If…? and anime movie The Imaginary.

She’s the seventh Tomb Raider voice actor

Hayley Atwell is the seventh actor to lead a Tomb Raider production. She hasn’t voiced any of the games, carrying the lineage of six other performers who brought the hero to life.

Netflix

The Tomb Raider voice actors in order of appearance:

Article continues after ad

Shelley Blond

Judith Gibbins

Jonell Elliot

Keeley Hawes

Abigail Stahlschmidt

Camilla Luddington

Hayley Atwell

Atwell can be seen in Heartstopper Season 3, and the upcoming Mission: Impossible 8, while we wait and see if The Legend of Lara Croft will get another season. Our upcoming anime list will tell you all the releases from that realm to keep an eye on as well.