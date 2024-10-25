Amazing Baldur’s Gate 3 first-person mod even has Larian’s CEO impressed

Larian Studios’ CEO Swen Vincke claimed that he wants to play the game in first-person view after seeing a YouTuber pulling it off.

The Baldur’s Gate 3 modding scene has been absolutely wild ever since Patch 7 dropped, all thanks to the toolkit released by Larian. Talented modders have gone out of their way to create entirely new maps, a CoD-like zombie game mode, and even make real-time combat possible.

Now, by combining a camera mod along with others, YouTuber Proxy Gate Tactician has taken his gameplay to a whole level by playing it in first-person view. As you can probably imagine, the experience makes the game look and feel almost completely different.

Some areas, like the Druid’s Grove and the scenic Monastery, look incredibly stunning, while the Underdark is just straight-up nightmare fuel, adding to the immersion. The video showcasing first-person mode hasn’t gone unnoticed, as Larian Studios’ CEO Swen Vincke reacted to it.

It’s so good that it makes him want to try it himself. “Now I want to play this – just look at it,” Swen wrote in a post on X.

Baldur’s Gate 3 in first-person view is indeed an interesting concept. As shown in the video, it’s much easier to notice the little details, like how the NPCs would interact with each other up-close in Act 3, the scenery from Wyrm’s Rock Fortress, and so much more when you’re not busy zooming out in different areas.

Granted, while this gives the game a fresh perspective, it does have a few quirks. Aside from a few spots that look like “jumbled assets”, exploration of certain locations feels like a nightmare. One example demonstrated in the video is how it can be so easy to fall into the lava in the Grymforge as you can’t exactly see more of your surroundings when navigating the place.

It’s worth knowing that Larian considered a first-person feature at one point, though this was later scrapped. Either way, thanks to mods, anyone can try playing the game this way – though the process can be complicated if you’re not familiar with installing them.