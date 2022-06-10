Fort Solis: Trailers, platforms, story, gameplay, more

Fallen Leaf Studio’s Fort Solis has enlisted the help of video game royalty in Troy Baker and Roger Clark to bring this mysterious third-person, sci-fi horror game to life, and we’ve got all the latest information on this fascinating new IP.

2022 seems to be the year for sci-fi horror with Fort Holis fighting off competition from The Callisto Protocol and Routine to help bring the genre back to life. One of the ways in which Fallen Leaf Studio intends to do that seems to be through star power.

Troy Baker is veritable gaming royalty as the voice of Joel Miller in The Last of Us, Bioshock Infinite’s Booker DeWitt, and countless other top roles. Roger Clark is no slouch either as the actor famously portrayed Arthur Morgan in Red Dead Redemption 2.

The pair revealed the game at Summer Game Fest 2022, and whilst there’s not too much to digest from the little we’ve seen so far, Fort Solis has the potential to be an intriguing sci-fi tale.

Does Fort Solis have a release date yet?

Despite its announcement during Summer Game Fest 2022, Fort Solis doesn’t have a release date and it feels very much like the game is still early in its development.

It’s unlikely to expect a 2022 release now and 2023 seems to be a far more realistic window.

Fort Solis trailers

Summer Game Fest 2022 was the debut of Fort Solis and we were treated to a brief but rich gameplay trailer that gave us hints as to how the narrative will play with gamers and how its movement will work.

Fort Solis platforms

So far, the only platform that Fort Solis seems destined for is Steam on PC. The developers have given no indication that a PS5 or Xbox Series X|S release is due, so we’ll have to see if this is either a timed exclusive or wait for an announcement to confirm a wider release.

Fort Solis story & gameplay details

Troy Baker plays the role of Officer Wyatt Taylor and works at the titular Fort Solis. The game is a third-person adventure game with a strong emphasis on its narrative that takes place on a single night on Mars. The actor has confirmed that his and Clark’s characters will tangle in some capacity but didn’t go into things too much.

It’s unclear if there will be combat involved and if there is, we can expect to see more as new footage and details emerge later down the line.

