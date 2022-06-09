Neil Druckmann confirms Troy Baker & Ashley Johnson playing “undisclosed” roles in The Last of Us HBO series

Naughty Dog’s Neil Druckmann was joined by actors Troy Baker & Ashley Johnson on stage at Summer Games Fest to reveal that the original Joel and Ellie are making a big appearance in the TLOU HBO show.

Hit video game series ‘The Last of Us’ is getting its first major television adaptation on HBO in 2023.

The Mandalorian’s Pedro Pascal and Game of Thrones’ Bella Ramsey are slated to star as Joel and Ellie, the game’s main protagonists… but it looks the pair’s original actors will also be involved in the show.

It’s no secret that Troy Baker and Ashley Johnson melted hearts with their performances in both The Last of Us 1 and 2 — and according to director Neil Druckmann, the duo will also play a major role in the live action show (albeit in a very different way from their initial parts in the games).

Advertisement

Druckmann was joined by Baker and Johnson on stage at Summer Games Fest 2022 to discuss the upcoming show, which is set to wrap filming tomorrow, June 10.

Read More: Dr Disrespect shares his final review of The Last Of Us

“When Craig [Mazin] and I started working on the show, in one of our very first meetings I said, ‘Troy and Ashley have to be a part of it,'” he explained. “We’re such fans of the talent and helping us create Joel and Ellie, we felt like it was so important they become part of the show.”

“It has to be more than a wink to the camera and a cameo,” he continued. “These are real roles that we’re keeping under wraps for now.”

Advertisement

Both Baker and Johnson praised the project in their own statements, citing Pascal and Ramsey as “so perfect” together and assuring fans that the show is in good hands.

While it’s unclear who the two will be playing in the upcoming series, it’s clear that everyone involved is excited to see the final project, which is reportedly set to release sometime next year in what Druckmann calls “the most authentic video game adaptation yet.”