FIFA 23 TOTW 21 Predictions | FUT Team of the Week 21

FIFA 23 Team of the Week 21 will be dropping into Ultimate Team this week, and there could be a few nice forward options. So, here are our predictions for TOTW 21.

With March slowly moving towards its endpoint in the calendar, there are a few key FIFA Ultimate Team promos that EA SPORTS has yet to let loose on FIFA 23.

FUT Birthday had been expected by some last week, however, FUT Ballers was released instead. The SBC-based promo has shone a light on some of the Premier League’s best players, with upgrades to key stats that may raise all the way to a 99.

The annual FUT Birthday celebration will likely come before March ends, however, we’ve got another Team of the Week to get through first. So, here are our predictions for TOTW 21.

FIFA 23 TOTW 21 Predictions | Team of the Week 21

Headlining our predictions for Team of the Week 21 are Bukayo Saka, Victor Osimhen, Donyell Malen, Franck Kessie, and Alexis Sanchez. So, the forward options should be quite nice.

Saka bagged a brace and chipped in with an assist in Arsenal’s 4-1 win over Crystal Palace, becoming the first Arsenal player since Alexis Sanchez to get double digits in goals and assists for the season. Similarly, Osimhen continued his scintillating form with another two goals for Napoli in their win over Torino.

The aforementioned Sanchez is also due an upgrade after his two goals for Marseille snapped Stade Remis’ unbeaten run in Ligue 1. We’ve also given a nod to Kessie following his late winner in Barcelona’s 2-1 El Clasico triumph over Real Madrid.

GK: Manuel Riemann – VfL Bochum

GK: Steve Mandanda – Stade Rennais

LWB: Destiny Udogie – Udinese

LWB: Yannick Carrasco – Atletico Madrid

RB: James Tavernier – Rangers

CB: Inigo Martinez – Athletic Bilbao

CB: Alex Ribeiro – Lille

CDM: Douglas Luiz – Aston Villa

CM: Franck Kessie – Barcelona

CM: Abdoulaye Doucoure – Everton

CM: Jackson Irvine – St Pauli

CAM: Thiago Almada – Atlanta United

LM: Filip Kostic – Juventus

LW: Alexis Sanchez – Marseille

LW: Andre Kramaric – Hoffenheim

RM: Carlos Perez – Celta Vigo

RM: Amor Layouni – Western Sydney Wanderers

RW: Bukayo Saka – Arsenal

CF: Lukas Podolski – Górnik Zabrze

ST: Victor Osimhen – Napoli

ST: Donyell Malen – Borussia Dortmund

ST: Alexander Isak – Newcastle United

ST: Tim Kleindienst – FC Heidenheim

We’re not anticipating any change in the release of Team of the Week 21 in FIFA 23. So, TOTW 21 will be released on Wednesday, March 22 at 6 pm.

If EA decides to change things at the last minute, we’ll have updates across Twitter with both FUTWatch and DexertoFC.