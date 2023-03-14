FIFA 23 TOTW 20 Predictions | FUT Team of the Week 20

FIFA 23 Team of the Week 20 will soon be dropping into Ultimate Team. So, we’ve got a few predictions as to who will make it into TOTW 20.

The FIFA 23 Ultimate Team train keeps on rolling into mid-March, as we’re getting ready to celebrate the annual FUT Birthday party.

Fantasy FUT, with its upgrades for current players and a select few ICONs has been a solid promo all-round, but it’s set to give way this week to the final FUT Birthday under the FIFA umbrella.

Before we get there, though, we’ve got another Team of the Week release to get through in the form of TOTW 20. So, here are our predictions for the new crop of weekly upgrades.

Article continues after ad

FIFA 23 TOTW 20 Predictions | Team of the Week 20

Headlining our predictions this week are Harry Kane, Eder Militao, Benjamin Pavard, Jonathan David, and Iago Aspas. There’s a European league focus, but there’s plenty of firepower in there.

Subscribe to our newsletter for the latest updates on Esports, Gaming and more. Email Sign up

After not scoring in his previous three games, Kane got back on track with a brace for Spurs in a 3-0 win over Nottingham Forest. Similarly, Militao bagged a goal in a 3-1 win for Real Madrid as they snapped their three-game winless run with a victory over Espanyol.

We’ve given a nod to Llile’s David after scored a hat-trick in a 3-3 draw with Lyon, which could have also seen Alex Lacazette nominated for his two goals off the bench. Though, we’re going with the Canadian forward.

Article continues after ad

GK: Ledesma – Cadiz

GK: Bartlomiej Dragowski – Spezia

RB: Kyle Walker-Peters – Southampton

RB: Ki-Jana Hoever – Stoke City

CB: Eder Militao – Real Madrid

CB: Benjamin Pavard – Bayern Munich

CB: Vitor Hugo – Trabzonspor

CM: Adrien Rabiot – Juventus

CM: Raphaël Guerreiro – Borussia Dortmund

CM: Rolando Mandragora – Fiorentina

CAM: David Neres – SL Benfica

LM: Dwight McNeil – Everton

LM: Caleb Wiley – Atlanta United

LW: Craig Goodwin – Adelaide United

RM: Xavi Simons – PSV

RW: Mo Kudus – Ajax

CF: Denis Bouanga – LAFC

CF: Leandro Trossard – Arsenal

ST: Harry Kane – Spurs

ST: Jonathan David – Lille

ST: Iago Aspas – Celta Vigo

ST: Lois Openda – RC Lens

ST: Haji Wright – Antalyaspor

We’ve not yet seen a change to the release of Team of the Week in FIFA 23, and we’re not expecting that to change this week. So, TOTW 20 will be released on Wednesday, March 15.

If EA decides to change things up for some unknown reason, we’ll have updates across Twitter with both FUTWatch and DexertoFC.