FIFA 23 TOTW 20 Predictions | FUT Team of the Week 20

FIFA 23 Team of the Week 20 will soon be dropping into Ultimate Team. So, we’ve got a few predictions as to who will make it into TOTW 20.
The FIFA 23 Ultimate Team train keeps on rolling into mid-March, as we’re getting ready to celebrate the annual FUT Birthday party.
Fantasy FUT, with its upgrades for current players and a select few ICONs has been a solid promo all-round, but it’s set to give way this week to the final FUT Birthday under the FIFA umbrella.
Before we get there, though, we’ve got another Team of the Week release to get through in the form of TOTW 20. So, here are our predictions for the new crop of weekly upgrades.
FIFA 23 TOTW 20 Predictions | Team of the Week 20
Headlining our predictions this week are Harry Kane, Eder Militao, Benjamin Pavard, Jonathan David, and Iago Aspas. There’s a European league focus, but there’s plenty of firepower in there.
After not scoring in his previous three games, Kane got back on track with a brace for Spurs in a 3-0 win over Nottingham Forest. Similarly, Militao bagged a goal in a 3-1 win for Real Madrid as they snapped their three-game winless run with a victory over Espanyol.
We’ve given a nod to Llile’s David after scored a hat-trick in a 3-3 draw with Lyon, which could have also seen Alex Lacazette nominated for his two goals off the bench. Though, we’re going with the Canadian forward.
- GK: Ledesma – Cadiz
- GK: Bartlomiej Dragowski – Spezia
- RB: Kyle Walker-Peters – Southampton
- RB: Ki-Jana Hoever – Stoke City
- CB: Eder Militao – Real Madrid
- CB: Benjamin Pavard – Bayern Munich
- CB: Vitor Hugo – Trabzonspor
- CM: Adrien Rabiot – Juventus
- CM: Raphaël Guerreiro – Borussia Dortmund
- CM: Rolando Mandragora – Fiorentina
- CAM: David Neres – SL Benfica
- LM: Dwight McNeil – Everton
- LM: Caleb Wiley – Atlanta United
- LW: Craig Goodwin – Adelaide United
- RM: Xavi Simons – PSV
- RW: Mo Kudus – Ajax
- CF: Denis Bouanga – LAFC
- CF: Leandro Trossard – Arsenal
- ST: Harry Kane – Spurs
- ST: Jonathan David – Lille
- ST: Iago Aspas – Celta Vigo
- ST: Lois Openda – RC Lens
- ST: Haji Wright – Antalyaspor
FIFA 23 TOTW 20 release date & time
We’ve not yet seen a change to the release of Team of the Week in FIFA 23, and we’re not expecting that to change this week. So, TOTW 20 will be released on Wednesday, March 15.
If EA decides to change things up for some unknown reason, we’ll have updates across Twitter with both FUTWatch and DexertoFC.