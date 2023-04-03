FIFA 23 TOTW 23 Predictions | FUT Team of the Week 23

Team of the Week 23 will be dropping into FIFA 23 this week and it could be a pretty solid set of upgrades. So, here are our predictions for TOTW 23.

As the calendar has turned over to April, we’re into the business end of Europe’s domestic leagues, as champions are soon going to be crowned and relegation a reality for others.

In FIFA Ultimate Team terms, that means we can start looking forward to Team of the Season. Some leakers have already claimed that the promo will start in the middle of the month with a Premier League squad, but that would be pretty unusual given what we’ve come to expect from TOTS.

Before we get to that annual end-of-season party, though, we’ve still got another few Team of the Week releases to get through. That starts with TOTW 23, so, here are our predictions.

FIFA 23 TOTW 23 Predictions | Team of the Week 23

Headlining our predictions for Team of the Week 23 are Karim Benzema, Robert Lewandowski, Kieran Trippier, Jack Grealish, Thomas Muller, and Rafael Leao. So, it could be a pretty good crop of upgrades.

Benzema continued his fine goalscoring form with a seven-minute hat-trick for Real Madrid in their 6-0 win over Real Valladolid. So, unless EA has some sort of special card planned, he’s in. As to is Lewandowski, as he bagged a brace and an assist in Barca’s 4-0 win over Elche.

Grealish seems the logical choice to represent Manchester City’s 4-1 win over Liverpool, as he scored, got an assist, and was named Man of the Match. Similarly, Trippier got an assist and clean sheet in Newcastle’s 2-0 win over Manchester United, and should earn his second TOTW upgrade of the campaign.

GK: Emi Martinez – Aston Villa

GK: Lennart Grill – Union Berlin

RB: Kieran Trippier – Newcastle United

RB: Leonardo Godoy – Estudiantes

RB: Matty Pearson – Huddersfield Town

CB: Toby Alderweireld – Royal Antwerp

CB: Nayef Aguerd – West Ham United

CDM: Dominik Kohr – FSV Mainz

CM: Giacomo Bonaventura – Fiorentina

CM: Sergej Milinkovic-Savic – Lazio

CAM: Malik Tillman – Rangers

CAM: Lucas Zelarayán – Columbus Crew

LM: Nathan Redmond – Beskitas

RM: Alexis Flips – Stade Reims

RM: Morgan Guilavogui – Paris FC

LW: Jack Grealish – Manchester City

LW: Rafael Leao – AC Milan

CF: Thomas Muller – Bayern Munich

ST: Karim Benzema – Real Madrid

ST: Robert Lewandowski – Barcelona

ST: Gabriel Jesus – Arsenal

ST: Luuk de Jong – PSV

ST: Marko Livaja – Hadjuk Split

ST: Edon Zhegrova – Lille

ST: Moise Kean – Juventus

We’re not anticipating any change in the release of Team of the Week 23 in FIFA 23. So, TOTW 23 will be released on Wednesday, April 5 at 6 pm.

If EA decides to change things for some reason, we’ll have updates across Twitter from both FUTWatch and DexertoFC.