FIFA 23 TOTW 23 Predictions | FUT Team of the Week 23

Team of the Week 23 will be dropping into FIFA 23 this week and it could be a pretty solid set of upgrades. So, here are our predictions for TOTW 23.
As the calendar has turned over to April, we’re into the business end of Europe’s domestic leagues, as champions are soon going to be crowned and relegation a reality for others.
In FIFA Ultimate Team terms, that means we can start looking forward to Team of the Season. Some leakers have already claimed that the promo will start in the middle of the month with a Premier League squad, but that would be pretty unusual given what we’ve come to expect from TOTS.
Before we get to that annual end-of-season party, though, we’ve still got another few Team of the Week releases to get through. That starts with TOTW 23, so, here are our predictions.
FIFA 23 TOTW 23 Predictions | Team of the Week 23
Headlining our predictions for Team of the Week 23 are Karim Benzema, Robert Lewandowski, Kieran Trippier, Jack Grealish, Thomas Muller, and Rafael Leao. So, it could be a pretty good crop of upgrades.
Benzema continued his fine goalscoring form with a seven-minute hat-trick for Real Madrid in their 6-0 win over Real Valladolid. So, unless EA has some sort of special card planned, he’s in. As to is Lewandowski, as he bagged a brace and an assist in Barca’s 4-0 win over Elche.
Grealish seems the logical choice to represent Manchester City’s 4-1 win over Liverpool, as he scored, got an assist, and was named Man of the Match. Similarly, Trippier got an assist and clean sheet in Newcastle’s 2-0 win over Manchester United, and should earn his second TOTW upgrade of the campaign.
- GK: Emi Martinez – Aston Villa
- GK: Lennart Grill – Union Berlin
- RB: Kieran Trippier – Newcastle United
- RB: Leonardo Godoy – Estudiantes
- RB: Matty Pearson – Huddersfield Town
- CB: Toby Alderweireld – Royal Antwerp
- CB: Nayef Aguerd – West Ham United
- CDM: Dominik Kohr – FSV Mainz
- CM: Giacomo Bonaventura – Fiorentina
- CM: Sergej Milinkovic-Savic – Lazio
- CAM: Malik Tillman – Rangers
- CAM: Lucas Zelarayán – Columbus Crew
- LM: Nathan Redmond – Beskitas
- RM: Alexis Flips – Stade Reims
- RM: Morgan Guilavogui – Paris FC
- LW: Jack Grealish – Manchester City
- LW: Rafael Leao – AC Milan
- CF: Thomas Muller – Bayern Munich
- ST: Karim Benzema – Real Madrid
- ST: Robert Lewandowski – Barcelona
- ST: Gabriel Jesus – Arsenal
- ST: Luuk de Jong – PSV
- ST: Marko Livaja – Hadjuk Split
- ST: Edon Zhegrova – Lille
- ST: Moise Kean – Juventus
FIFA 23 TOTW 23 release date & time
We’re not anticipating any change in the release of Team of the Week 23 in FIFA 23. So, TOTW 23 will be released on Wednesday, April 5 at 6 pm.
If EA decides to change things for some reason, we’ll have updates across Twitter from both FUTWatch and DexertoFC.