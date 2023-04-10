FIFA 23 TOTW 24 Predictions | FUT Team of the Week 24
FIFA 23 Team of the Week 24 will be arriving this week following an action-packed week of games across the globe. So, here are our predictions for TOTW 24.
With the FUT Birthday celebrations finally winding down in FIFA 23, EA SPORTS decided to drop an all-new promo on us in the form of Trophy Titans.
This promo has celebrated some of the winningest players in footballing history, with a number of ICONs and Heroes grabbing new cards – and new card art showcasing big trophy wins. These are still up for grabs too.
However, they’ll soon be joined by another round of Team of the Week cards as TOTW 24 will be released. So, let’s get into some predictions for Team of the Week 24.
FIFA 23 TOTW 24 Predictions | Team of the Week 24
Headlining our predictions this week are Gianluigi Donnarumma, Jack Grealish, Matthijs de Ligt, Marcus Thuram, Kim Min Jae, and Samuel Chukwueze. So, there is a defensive focus this week.
Even though PSG ended up with a 2-0 win over Nice, Donnarumma’s heroics kept the Parisians in the game for large parts as Nice dominated possession. His hard work will likely be rewarded given Lionel Messi is unlikely to grab an upgrade from just one goal.
Grealish narrowly missed out in TOTW 23 and should get his boost this week after an assist and a goal in Manchester City’s 4-1 win away at Southampton. Similarly, we’ve given a nod to Villarreal’s Chukwueze after his two goals in their 3-2 win away at Real Madrid.
- GK: Gianluigi Donnarumma – PSG
- GK: Guillermo Ochoa – Salernitana
- RWB: Przemysław Frankowski – RC Lens
- LB: Gijs Smal – FC Twente
- CB: Matthijs de Ligt – Bayern Munich
- CB: Kim Min Jae – Napoli
- CM: Mateus Uribe – FC Porto
- CM: Joelinton – Newcastle United
- CM: Amadou Haidara – RB Leipzig
- CM: Matheus Nunes – Wolves
- CAM: Steven Berghuis – Ajax
- CAM: Florian Wirtz – Bayer Leverkusen
- RW: Samuel Chukweze – Villarreal
- RW: Michael Olise – Crystal Palace
- LM: Jack Grealish – Manchester City
- LM: Daniel Kemp – Hartlepool
- LW: Denis Bounaga – LAFC
- LW: Francisco Trinaco – Sporting Lisbon
- ST: Marcus Thuram – Borussia Monchengladbach
- ST: Kyogo – Celtic
- ST: Vincent Aboubakar – Beşiktaş
- ST: Benie Traore – BK Häcken
- ST: Gianni Bruno – Sint-Truiden
FIFA 23 TOTW 24 release date & time
As usual, we’re not expecting any change in the release of Team of the Week 24 in FIFA 23. So, TOTW 24 will be released on Wednesday, April 12 at 6 pm.
If EA does decide to change things for one reason or another, we’ll have updates across Twitter from both FUTWatch and DexertoFC. So, check in with those.