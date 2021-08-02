FaZe Clan trolls xQc after raging at Bloo’s hilarious Splitgate spawn camp

Lots of streamers have been enjoying the Splitgate Beta. This is a new free to play game that is set to release in 2021. Twitch star xQc might not be having as much fun as others after running into FaZe Bloo during a match.

Garrett ‘Bloo’ Underhill joined FaZe Clan back in 2014 as a content creator and has since been streaming and rising up the charts as a Warzone player. Bloo has competed in a lot of Warzone tournaments including the NICKMERCS Warzone MFAM Gauntlet which he was able to win with his team.

Bloo along with others have been grinding out the Splitgate beta new ranked mode. This FPS is a game that combines aspects of Halo and Portal to create the ultimate shooter and has a ranking system that goes from Bronze to Champion.

Felix ‘xQc’ Lengyel was playing the game on stream when he ran into Bloo and was completely dominated by the FaZe member which led to an awesome rage montage.

xQc calls FaZe Bloo a “dogsh*t player” during Splitgate rage

The streamer for Luminosity Gaming was not too fond of his enemy during his ranked match. xQc was kept in an endless loop of death getting sniped across the map and well lets just say he wasn’t happy about it letting his stream know this Bloo guy, “is not on FaZe.”

FaZe Clan took this moment to mock xQc in a little montage video of him losing his mind over Bloo clapping him.

xQc was getting absolutely destroyed by Bloo over and over again and you can hear him call Bloo cringe and a weirdo for spawn trapping him. He also wants to make it a note that Bloo is playing on a controller. Some people think that playing a controller is easier to play since there is aim assist.

At the time of writing this Bloo is currently in Platinum 2 and still has three more tiers of ranks to climb before reaching the highest in the game.