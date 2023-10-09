NHL 24 has finally been released on consoles but is the game available to play on the Nintendo Switch? Here’s everything you need to know about whether you can enjoy NHL 24 on the hybrid device.

The latest entry in EA’s popular NHL franchise has just skated onto consoles, and there’s a lot for players to dive into from an array of game modes including more casual experiences to the competitive Ultimate Team, and the immersive Career Mode.

There have also been a handful of gameplay changes in this year’s installment including revamped controls for goalies, and a brand new Vision Passing System which will provide players with a lot more passing opportunities on the ice but will Nintendo Switch players be able to enjoy the game and its enhancements?

Here’s everything we know about NHL 24 on Nintendo Switch.

EA SPORTS NHL 24 is now available on a variety of consoles.

Is NHL 24 on Nintendo Switch

No, unfortunately, NHL 24 is not on Nintendo Switch.

While this may be disappointing for players who primarily use the Switch for games, it’s unsurprising given that no other EA NHL games are currently available on the console. A handful of the developer’s other sports titles have made it onto the device, however, including the recently released EA SPORTS FC.

NHL 24 is available to play on PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5, Xbox One, and Xbox Series S/X so while you can’t enjoy it on Nintendo Switch right now, there are still plenty of options for playing the hockey sim.

That's everything we know about NHL 24 on Nintendo Switch!

