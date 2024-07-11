All College Football 25 platforms: PC, PlayStation, Xbox, more

College Football 25 will be launching in mid-July 2024, but the list of platforms the re-launch of the franchise will be available is limited.

It’s been 11 years since EA Sports released an official college football game. That will change come July 10, 2024, when College Football 25 will be made available worldwide.

Since then, the landscape has changed and we’re not talking about NIL deals or conference realignment. The last college football game, NCAA Football 14, was only made available on the PlayStation 3 and Xbox 360. Two console generations have hit the market in the meantime.

So, what consoles will College Football 25 be available for? Here’s an overview.

Article continues after ad

EA Sports

EA Sports College Football 25 will only be available on the PlayStation 5 and Xbox Series X|S. This was confirmed officially by the developers in May 2024.

When EA announced plans to revisit the franchise in 2021, EA Sports Vice President Daryl Holt ESPN the company’s decision to bring it back was bolstered by technology from the PS5 and Series X|S.

Article continues after ad

EA has since continued to publish old-gen editions of EA FC, Madden, and NHL. But College Football 25 will follow the model of UFC 5, which launched in 2023 without an old-gen version in tow. At the time, developers cited a focus on ensuring the PS5/Xbox Series X editions were sound.

Article continues after ad

What about versions for Nintendo Switch and PC?

EA Sports College Football 25 won’t be available for PC or Nintendo Switch. This also means the game won’t be available to play on a Steam Deck.

Several of EA Sports’ properties, including Madden and NHL, haven’t been available on a Nintendo platform for years.

However, all of EA Sports’ games, aside from NHL, have been made available on PC.

No, College Football 25 won’t be available on Xbox Game Pass.

However, those with Xbox Game Pass Ultimate and EA Play will receive a 10-hour trial of the game beginning on July 16, 2024.

Be sure to check out the top 100 players in College Football 25, plus what’s ahead for players in Road to Glory.

Article continues after ad