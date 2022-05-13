Dying Light 2’s first story DLC delayed until September

Dying Light 2 developer Techland has decided to delay the release of story DLC for their sprawling zombie parkour mashup until September, telling fans they “need a bit more time” to get it just right.

Techland’s Dying Light 2 dropped in February of this year, expanding on the fluid parkour and gory combat that made the original a runaway success. In the weeks and months since launch, the sequel has received multiple updates, including an April patch that added New Game+.

Despite the well-documented 500 hours of gameplay that the developers crammed into the game, zombie slayers have been eagerly awaiting the story DLC originally scheduled to release in June.

Unfortunately, players will have to wait a little longer, as Techland have confirmed the add-on has been delayed.

Dying Light 2 story DLC delayed

In a May 13 statement, the Dying Light 2 developers confirmed that the first batch of story DLC has been pushed back until September of 2022. The message to fans did, however, reveal a new event coming in June.

The release from Techland said:

“Over the last few months, we have focused on adding some of your most requested features, such as New Game + mode, FOV slider for consoles, and many co-op improvements. On top of that, in June, we will introduce the first game Chapter entitled “In the Footsteps of a Nightrunner,” filled with content and events, as well as the highly anticipated photo mode.”

“That being said, we need a bit more time to develop the first story DLC, which is now planned to be released in September,” it continued. “We apologize for the delay, but we firmly believe that our community, fans, and gamers deserve to receive some truly unforgettable experiences.”

“We want the first major story DLC to meet your expectations by giving it the absolute highest level of polish. Thank you for your trust and support,” it concluded.

This is set to be the first of two paid story DLCs, coming as part of Techland’s promised five years of support for Dying Light 2. Players who have purchased the Ultimate Edition already have access to the additional content, or they will be available separately at launch.

Very little is known about the new story set to be told in the first DLC, but Lead Designer Tymon Smektał revealed in an interview with wcftech that it “runs parallel to the main story.”

It’s obviously disappointing to have to wait even longer for more Dying Light 2 content to get stuck into, but after its notoriously buggy launch, it’s good to see devs taking the time to iron out any problems.