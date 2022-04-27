Dying Light 2 update 1.3.0 patch notes: New Game+, co-op updates & Mutated Infected

Dying Light 2’s 1.3.0 patch notes are finally live, bringing with it plenty of bug fixes to the zombie survival game.

Following on from Dying Light 2’s previous patch, the developers have released a new update tailored around fixing a number of in-game issues and adding new content. The main highlights of the 1.3.0 update are the Mutated Infected, New Game+, and a variety of co-op updates.

There are also fixes to the game’s quest updates and overall stability, which means the title will run better across all platforms. This patch is pretty hefty and there are a lot of fixes and updates to delve into, so before you head out into the zombie-filled streets, be sure to check out all the latest changes.

New Game+

After finishing it once, the game can be replayed again, only this time with modified game parameters in place to encourage a second playthrough by the implementation of a unique system and experience. The player can now go through the story with revitalized mechanisms. These include new enemy behaviors, more difficult encounters, new objects within the world, namely the newly added inhibitors, and many more changes that will significantly alter the gameplay style and allow the player to develop their character further. All of this is only available in New Game+! 30 new inhibitors New platinum objectives for parkour challenges Updated distribution of the enemies (f.e. Volatiles and Banshee spawn during the night, a wider variety of enemy pools in encounters) A new legendary weapon tier added Gold encounters added Enemy difficulty scales with the player level





Co-op Updates

Fixed connection and stability issues in co-op Fixed connection issues with the players who are further advanced in the story Improved game performance in co-op

Co-op story blocks Fixed an issue that caused blocked progression in a single-player game mode after a co-op session Fixed few remaining death loops in co-op Fixed an issue with a missing NPC during the Missing People quest in a co-op session

Co-op quality Improved weapon visualization in online menu and inventory Improved handling of challenges requirements in co-op Fixed random bandit respawns while players are still in the bandit camp Fixed issues with the player being unable to access inventory or map after dying several times in co-op Fixed blocked story progression with “enemies nearby” notification Fixed rare issue when a player can’t move after a revive Fixes for far away peer respawn from the host and respawning in geometry Fixed AI jitter in random cases Improved various animations in co-op – f.e. crouching, throwing, using the bow, and more Fixed sound duplication in co-op Fixed rare cases of unresponsive quest radio dialog in co-op, causing story blocks Fixed the display of incorrect icons on the map after a co-op party Fixed “call for help” when the player is being summoned during a gather in co-op Fixed black screens in certain situations that could cause progression blockers during co-op progression Fixed unnecessary “skill requirement” text-glitch in the description of a challenge in a co-op session Updated the time of tutorial windows to 30 seconds during the co-op sessions Fixed a bug that allows player to have multiple story quests active



Content Update

Mutated Infected – New quest added Something Big Has Been Here, which included special elemental Goon variants



Gameplay Updates

Enemies with bows are less annoying — decreased damage output

Completed achievements are correctly awarded upon completion. This works for the achievements that were obtained before the update as well

Fixed a bug that was causing Howlers and Screamers to become invulnerable to damage

Fixed a possibility to fast travel between map regions after completing various quests

Fixed a random AI bug of Human encounters

Fixed infected invulnerability to arrows

Fixed missing rewards after Bandit encounters

Fixed the Virals patrol movement in GRE facilities



Quest Updates

Fixed a bug related to wall-clipping during the Let’s Waltz quest

Fixed a bug of the player getting stuck after using an inhibitor, or opening inventory after obtaining inhibitor in the Markers of Plague quest

Fixed the map display bug in The Only Way Out quest

Fixed the disappearance of Hakon in the Into The Darkness quest after playing in co-op

Fixed Sophie’s inaccessible position in The Raid quest



UI/UX Updates

Added FOV slider on PlayStation 5, and Xbox Series X

Improved UI textures optimization

Fixed issues related to switching between keyboard and controller

Fixed inhibitor pop-up message in Markers of Plague quest

Fixed quest display in journal

Fixed tutorial window display

Fixed weapon durability display, quest tracking, and inventory management on ASUS ROG Zephyrus Duo second display

Aiden should no longer T-pose in the main menu

Fixed crashes related to launching the game in 5760×1080 resolution

Fixed display of incorrect numbers on Immunity Bar

Minor changes to PC key bindings



Technical Updates